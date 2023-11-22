Source: Motorola Motorola Razr (2023) A foldable for all $500 $700 Save $200 After years of learning from others' mistakes, Motorola's finally released a folding phone in North America at a reasonable price. It's not as powerful or convenient as its more expensive relative, but it's well-refined and as much a foldable as you can possibly get for the price. Pros Great main display Above-average battery life Good value for a foldable Cons Cover display isn't that useful Only 128GB of storage $500 at Amazon

Back in the olden days, people used ancient artifacts called flip phones to communicate over long distances. Archeologists note that one particular style, called the Razr, saw use not only as a communication device but also as a source of entertainment and a social status symbol.

Fast-forward to 2023, and some of the dinosaurs who were around back then (myself, for example) might be amused and even pleasantly surprised that Motorola's resurrected the iconic Razr in the most modern way possible as a pair of flagship-quality folding phones.

A few key differences set the Motorola Razr (2023) and Motorola Razr+ (2023) apart, but there's a lot to like about both. The more affordable one's among the best values we've seen yet on a foldable, and the premium option boasts more versatility than nearly any of its competitors.

Price, specs, and availability

Foldables aren't cheap (that's not news to anybody), but the base model Razr comes in at $700 — 30% less than its only clamshell competitor's launch price — and it's already been discounted to as low as $500. We didn't expect to see a capable, new folding phone for $500 in 2023, yet here we are. It's an eye-catching value, even if it's still a decent chunk of change.

More in line with what we'd expect, the Razr+ costs $1,000, according to the sticker. But just as the base model Razr has been steeply discounted, so has the high-end version - dropping as low as the $700 MSRP of its little sibling. To be clear, $1,000 isn't a bad price for such a thoughtfully designed device, and at $700, it's in the running for the best overall value in today's flagships.

They're both widely available through Motorola, multiple third-party retailers, and a handful of carriers. They also support sub-6 5G connectivity on nearly every US carrier (even Verizon), with some carriers such as AT&T offering great prices when you sign up for a qualifying phone plan.

Also, note that Motorola released these as the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra outside the US since there's a much wider selection of Razr handsets in other markets. Depending on what sources you're pulling from, you might run across references to different configurations of RAM, storage, and connectivity. Stateside, though, each one comes in only a single SKU.



Design

When open, both are practically indistinguishable from any other modern Motorola handset. They've abandoned the iconic chin of their namesake and look a lot like the rest of the slab phones. The key differences lie on the outside, where one quick glance differentiates the two.

It's not that their design language is any different. Instead, the first thing to pop out at you is the 3.6-inch cover display on the Razr+. It's actually the most obvious difference in both design and functionality. Its high resolution and 1:1 aspect ratio let you accomplish a massive range of tasks without opening the phone, something matched only by the opposing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Then there's the exterior color and material. The Viva Magenta version of the Razr+ is one of the boldest, most ambitious designs we've ever seen on a flagship device. In addition, the PU leather is comfortable and just grippy enough to hold easily, reducing the need to cover up your compact and stylish device with a case.

The other two Razr+ colors, black and a grayish-greenish-blue, use the same Gorilla Glass Victus of many other flagships, and there's a host of great Razr+ cases readily available. In contrast, that premium-feeling synthetic leather covers all four Razr colors.

They're easy to tell apart; however, they share a similarly rugged construction, especially when it comes to the hinge. Both sport identical hinge hardware of noticeably higher quality than Samsung's. It would make sense if that's why Motorola held back on releasing previous Razr foldables in the US until they were definitely ready. Now, they open and close smoothly every time, with no grinding or catching, and feel substantial enough to last for years.

Both versions also offer above-average dust and water resistance. Neither's completely water- nor dustproof, but the IP52 rating puts them above the competition for dust protection and well into water-safe territory if it's drizzling out (but probably not if it's pouring).

Display

The nearly identical primary displays look fantastic. They both produce up to 1,440 nits at a 1080 × 2640 resolution. The Razr+ can put out up to 165 hertz, while the Razr's limited to 144, but you almost certainly won't notice the difference. The displays boast impressive color coverage, too, with real-world testing confirming Motorola's claims of greater than 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

But, as with the phones' designs, the outer display makes them very different devices. The Plus's cover screen is almost as good as its primary one, at 1,100 nits peak brightness, an identical 413ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, and enough real estate to run a surprising number of apps.

By comparison, the standard Razr sports an entirely underwhelming outer display that's more of a permanent widget than a useful touchscreen. It's good for simple things like weather, time, and media playback, but it's not very big and has plenty of functional limitations.

Software

Motorola's Android flavor is about as close to stock Android as they get. It's easy to understand, reasonably customizable, and mostly free of bloatware. In what's becoming a recurring theme, the biggest difference in the software experience comes down to the vastly different cover displays.

Motorola's quick to point out that only a few apps have been programmed specifically for use on the cover screen. Despite that, a simple setting change later, and we had our most common everyday apps running smoothly with few to no issues. The refreshing feeling of never having to open your phone to answer messages, make calls, pay for stuff, or edit playlists (and the list goes on) had us wondering where this foldable had been all our lives.

So, while there isn't anything particularly wrong with either phone's software implementation, the Razr+ goes much further in leveraging its novel form factor to vastly improve the Android experience. It's one of the biggest reasons that Motorola's high-end flip phone is rated as one of the best foldables of the year.

Performance

Neither's winning any benchmark battles against modern competitors, with both the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 being fully outpaced by later chips from Qualcomm and others. But those are both still competent SoCs capable of completing everyday tasks with no slowdowns and tackling some resource-intensive stuff without completely bogging down.

If we were especially picky, we'd complain about the Razr+'s relatively inefficient CPU, but it only poses an issue in the heaviest use cases. We're also more than willing to tolerate the base Razr's Snapdragon 7, which was a flagship SoC in its own day and remains a reasonable choice for such a moderately priced foldable. Neither is great, but both are just good enough.

Battery life

They're not winning any endurance races anytime soon, either. The cheaper one's 4200mAh and the Plus' 3800mAh capacity are nothing to write home about, so we were just happy to barely eke out all-day battery life without a top-off in the middle.

Folding phones typically don't have great battery life due to physical design constraints, including cell thickness and orientation. With that in mind, we're never surprised when foldables don't offer industry-leading screen-on time. But unless you're using resource-intensive apps for long periods of time and are unable to top off your battery periodically, battery life shouldn't be a major headache for either clamshell.

In a call-back to the overarching theme of this comparison, the Razr+ cover display actually contributes to battery efficiency. We managed to do so many of the things that we do on our phones every day without ever opening the thing. Since the primary display is the main power draw in any phone, we actually had slightly better real-world battery results with the more expensive phone, which just so happens to have a smaller battery.

While both Razrs support wireless charging, they're limited to just 5 watts. That won't do much during a quick top-up, but it's helpful if you happen to be sitting near a wireless charging pad for any length of time.

Cameras

Most foldables take only OK pictures, and that holds true for both 2023 Motorola Razrs. Interestingly, the lower-tier Razr sports a 64MP primary lens with pixel binning and actually takes marginally better shots than its more expensive sibling. But these aren't phones for dedicated photography enthusiasts — they're phones for people who want fun and convenience.

Neither one does a great job handling motion or in low-light situations, although the base model Razr is a hair better. Instead, they're focused on a novel camera experience, with modes like Photo Booth and Dual Capture enabling fun party pictures and in-the-moment reaction videos. The available effects and editing tools give you some creative control over your images, but they're nowhere near, for example, Google's industry-leading photo editing suite.

All things considered, there's minimal functional difference between the passable but not great cameras. Although you can use the Razr+ cover display as a viewfinder for selfies using the main cameras, the base Razr isn't able to do that, despite competitors like the similar Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offering the functionality.

Which is right for you?

The Motorola Razr+ isn't just a great phone; it's probably the best clamshell foldable yet released. The groundbreaking cover screen gives us everything we've wanted from a touchscreen flip phone. Processing power and camera performance aren't all that, but they're more than acceptable, considering how fun and effective the phone is overall. If you want a great folding smartphone, get the 2023 Razr+.

With all that said, the base model 2023 Motorola Razr breaks new ground of its own. Its $700 list price more than makes up for various minor shortcomings like less-than-perfect cameras and efficiency. You're also sacrificing the large outer display, of course. But we've never seen such an affordable foldable (say that three times fast) before, making the 2023 Motorola Razr the best way for a lot of people to get into the foldable game.