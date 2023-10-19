Folding phones, once a thing of sci-fi movies, can now be found in the wild, with Samsung in particular already on its fifth generation of foldables. But despite the space gaining maturity, depending on where you live, seeing these devices your day-to-day may be a rarity. This is likely due to a few factors — one being unfamiliarity and another the high prices. While the latter isn't likely going to change anytime soon for book-style foldables, clamshell options like the new Motorola Razr (2023) are far more obtainable for the masses.

Following up on the more premium Motorola Razr+ that dropped this summer, this Razr aims to offer a similar experience but at a reduced price. As you might expect, in order to reach a more attractive price, you'll find some serious compromises. But after using the phone for the past two weeks — and comparing it to the Razr+ that I already own — Motorola did a great job with the new model. The cuts made in an attempt to make the device more affordable won't be deal breakers for many, and in fact, there are some things I prefer in the Motorola Razr over its more expensive sibling.

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr (2023) 8 / 10 $600 $700 Save $100 The Motorola Razr doesn't quite live up to its more expensive brother, but the compromises made aren't enough to stop it from being an excellent budget foldable — the first of its kind. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,200mAh Operating System Android 13 Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) Rear camera Main camera: 64MP (f/1.7, 0.7μm or 16MP 1.4μmQuad Pixel) | OIS | Laser Autofocus + Ambient LightSensorSecond camera: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra wide/macro | FOV 120° Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Unfolded: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm, Folded: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm Colors Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac; Cherry Blossom Weight 188.6g Charge speed 30W wired, 5W wireless IP Rating IP52 Price $700 Cover screen 1.5" OLED, 194 x 368, 60Hz Main screen 6.9" FHD+ pOLED 2640 x 1080, 144Hz, 1,400 nits Pros The vegan leather finish feels fantastic

Internal display is beautiful

Solid battery life Cons External display is functional, but limited

Cameras are good, but not great

Apps aren't kept in the background $700 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Motorola

Availability and network

The latest Motorola Razr will be available through all the major US carriers, except Verizon, for $700. The phone is going to be available at prepaid carriers as well, like Cricket, Boost Mobile, and other MVNOs. Along with purchasing through a cellular provider, you'll also have the option to buy it at Best Buy, Amazon, or directly through Motorola with a limited-time $100 discount, dropping the Razr's price down to an astonishing $600.

As for the variations of the Motorola Razr that you can choose from, there is a single SKU offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While Motorola is only putting one spec option out into the world, you can choose between one of four colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom, all in a grippy vegan leather finish.

Design and display

The design for the Motorola Razr (2023) isn't a major departure from the Razr+, and, considering how good that phone is, the similarities are far from a bad thing. The dimensions between the two phones match up identically in all directions except in thickness. The Razr is .36mm thicker when opened than the Razr+, which can be attributed to the larger battery and the new finish. While there are obvious similarities between the devices, there are just as obvious differences — the cover display and the materials used for the case.

Motorola's decision to put vegan leather on the Razr, regardless of your chosen color, surprises me in the best way. The texture gives the phone more grip both when holding it in your hand and also when sitting on a table. My Razr+ in Infinite Black might as well be a block of ice, as it will slide right off a surface that isn't completely flat. Now, how well the leather-like material holds up over time is yet to be seen, but after two weeks with the Sage Green color, it's held up wonderfully. It's great to see this design here, as it's usually a material reserved for more premium devices. Motorola does offer vegan leather for the more expensive Razr+, but only in Viva Magenta.

Motorola utilized its design refresh from the Razr+ for the Razr, and combined with the vegan leather finish, it's a great move.

Looking at the external cover display, this 1.5-inch AMOLED panel is a far cry from the 3.6-inch option on the Razr+. It's one of the biggest compromises Motorola had to make in order to make this phone more affordable, and I'm OK with it. Do I prefer the larger cover display? Sure. But until the Razr+ hit the streets this summer, the smaller cover display was all we'd known. While small, the Razr's outer panel is still vivid and bright, with a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits. There are some software options to customize the screen with different tiles, like weather, media, timer, calendar, clock faces, and more. There is one big limitation to the cover screen, but I'll cover that further in this review.

Close

Opening the phone, we're greeted with the same 6.9-inch, pOLED LTPO panel with a max refresh rate of 144Hz that's found in the Razr+. At 1,400 nits peak brightness, this screen is plenty bright to see in nearly all lighting situations. The colors are bold, and the 144Hz refresh rate is just great. There is a crease in the display when open, but it is minimal compared to what Samsung offers on its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and barely noticeable when viewing content. I think the slight crease is a benefit for pulling you into the retro vibe when activating the OG Razr interface from the true flip phone days.

Creating that crease in the display is the hinge, allowing the most exciting feature of the phone to occur — its flexible, foldable screen. I can't confirm it, but using the Razr alongside my Razr+, the hinge system seems to be identical. When closed, there is virtually zero gap between the two halves of the phone. When fully opened, I feel the Razr lies flatter than its pricier counterpart, without the occasional need to force it flat. One area I find Motorola lacks in with its hinge is allowing the device to sit in between fully open or closed. Positioning the phone at 90-degrees is easy. But at other angles, the phone tends to snap one way or the other.

At $700, the display and build quality of the Motorola Razr is something to be celebrated, because both are quite good.

The rest of the Razr's build quality of the Razr. There aren't any creaks or hollow feeling parts of the phone. I know that $700 may not sound like a budget price, but in the realm of folding phones, it really is. Heck, the price isn't even all that bad when factoring in traditional slab phones. Motorola also somehow managed to get IP52 water and dust resistance into the phone. Will the new Razr end up being one of the best budget phones when we look back at the year in review? It's hard to argue otherwise, as there aren't any other folding options in the US in the same price category.

Software and performance

If you're a fan of "stock Android," then you'll enjoy the software experience on the Motorola Razr. Launching with Android 13 with what is one of my favorite interfaces, Motorola's My UX, you're left with a clean-looking interface from the settings to the home screen. You get all the familiar and beloved Motorola features like Peek Display, the Moto app for easy customization of nearly every facet of the device, and gestures like the Chop Chop motion to turn on the flashlight or double-twist to launch the camera. Everything is smooth, and there aren't a lot of unnecessary elements in the UI to get in the way of using the phone.

As for performance on the Razr, it's been solid. Sure, the phone runs an older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, and only sports8GB with a single storage option of 128GB. But in my time using it, I rarely ran into issues with the phone's performance. Outside of apps failing to stay alive in the background background and requiring a full reload when reopening from recent apps, the phone performed on par with the Razr+ in every day use.

Motorola's clean software skin, My UX, on top of Android 13, helps the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 perform well in daily tasks.

Is the phone going to be the dream of multitaskers or gamers everywhere? Nope — nor was it meant to. It can handle your daily needs just fine, and with a foldable as cheap as this . It didn't stutter when jumping between apps or scrolling through social media, but the reloading of recent apps was frustrating. Motorola does give its folding phone users a few helpful features, like answering a call by opening the phone or closing to end a call. I also liked Moto Unplugged, the company's new do-not-disturb tool used to purposefully restrict apps to allow you to better focus or disconnect for a while. These are small touches, but they add up.

Camera

One area that is always ripe for compromise in order to hit a lower price point is the camera department. With the new Motorola Razr, that isn't entirely the case. The phone actually has a higher resolution main sensor of 64MP over the 32MP sensor in the Razr+, albeit with a smaller sensor size to compensate. This spec bump could be a case of compensating for an older, less advanced ISP in the SoC in the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. But either way, the phone can take pretty decent pictures in many situations. When shooting with the primary 64MP sensor, your photos are binned down to 16MP. But you can choose to take an Ultra Res image, as Motorola calls it, and use the full 64MP for your photo.

Along with the main 64MP exterior camera, the Razr also has a 13MP ultrawide lens that pulls double duty with macro shots. It's continuing the trend of providing a primary sensor and an ultrawide in phones with a dual camera setup, meaning there is no optical zoom available. If you need to capture faraway objects, you are able to zoom up to 8x digitally with mixed results.

There is a third camera in the Razr: the 32MP hole punch sensor found within the main display. Here is where you'll find the biggest shortfall for that external display, as you cannot use it as a viewfinder to use the main cameras to take selfies with. Instead, all you'll find are some animated cartoon faces to smile at. Cute, but functionally useless.

Close

Most images look just fine in most lighting conditions. But where the Razr struggles is with motion and low light situations. In good lighting, the phone can handle some motion without images getting too blurry, but that's not very often. Once the light begins to dim, the capture time between photos extends greatly — that's not even in Night Vision mode. This wasn't a phenomenon I only experienced with the Razr — it also appeared on the Razr+, so it could just be a Motorola quirk. If you can hold steady long enough for the phone to capture the image in Night Vision mode, photos actually end up looking pretty solid.

Close

The camera software interface is straightforward, without a lot of modes to pick and choose from. You'll get all the standard options, like slow motion, portrait, and even a pro mode. But with Motorola, you also get things like Spot Color, Photo Booth, and Dual Capture.

Battery life

I mentioned earlier that the Motorola Razr is .36mm thicker than the Razr+ when unfolded. This larger profile is due to the bigger battery of 4,200mAh over the 3,800mAh found in the more expensive phone. Paring a larger battery with a smaller exterior display helps the phone go longer between trips to the charger than my Razr+. However, it isn't a massive difference in day-to-day use, as I'm forced to open the phone more often to use the larger main display. Without the exterior screen found on the Razr+, I'm not capable of tackling the same tasks as I otherwise would be.

In my testing of the phone, I never had issues making it through a full day of use before needing to charge the phone. However, when it was time to top up, Motorola specced the Razr with 30W Turbo Charging, which can quickly get the phone back to full. Unfortunately, you won't find a wall adapter in the box, so you'll need to pick out a great USB-C charger to take advantage of the Razr's fast charging. For wireless charging fans, you'll need to be patient with the Razr's 5W wireless charging speeds. But hey, at least the feature is here.

Competition

While the more expensive book-style foldable market in the US is starting to gain more options and competition with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and the upcoming OnePlus Open, the clamshell form factor is much less crowded. The competition for the Razr in the smaller phone sector is between Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola itself. Part of what makes the Razr such a surprise is that at $700, the phone is, for the most part, as good or better than my wife's Galaxy Z Flip 4. That device launched for $1,000, and is more in line with being a true competitor as its price has dropped since its first birthday.

Both of these phones have a smaller exterior display and have dual camera setups. But the Motorola Razr has a slimmer profile, better battery life, and a premium feeling vegan leather finish. The cameras are close, but I'd give the edge to the Razr — and my wife agrees on this front. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does allow you to use the exterior display as a viewfinder, allowing users to take selfies with the main cameras.

Samsung will also likely defeat Motorola on software updates. That company has not only been much faster in providing new OS upgrades to its lineup but does so for far longer periods of time. Motorola only offers three years of Android updates and four years of bi-monthly security updates, while Samsung providing four years of Android OS updates and five years of very timely security patches.

Should you buy it?

I think Motorola is having its best year in 2023 than it has in a long time. While the Moto G line of phones has been consistently successful for the company for years now, it has struggled to gain ground with its flagship phones. The new Motorola Edge+ (2023) isn't flashy in the slightest, but it is an excellent phone that is a great buy for the price. Now, with two clamshell folding phones available in the US that have both been well-received, Motorola is looking good.

The Razr is a good phone. It's not great, but overall, it is good, and at this price, that's crucial. Parts of the phone are great, like the build quality, the main display, the vegan leather finish, and the battery life. Cameras, performance, charging rate, and its exterior display are all, in my eyes, either good or good enough — especially when we take the phone's cost into account. The fact that you can now get a high-quality folding phone in the US for well under $1,000 is a revelation, and I'm really glad Motorola is the one to do it. Now, I just hope the company can keep the Razr's software up-to-date.