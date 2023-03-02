Motorola was one of the first companies to include a foldable phone in its portfolio, and we’ve seen a few iterations of its Razr-branded foldable devices over the last few years. Now, the company has confirmed a new version is in the works, and we’ll be seeing it “very soon”. The Moto Razr 2023 has leaked previously, but this is the first time the company has confirmed it’s in development.

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang told CNBC at MWC 2023 that it is working on a new iteration of the Moto Razr and will launch soon. The CEO didn’t share any specifics on a launch date, but he somewhat predictably said, “I think it’s much better.”

Late last month, leaker Evan Blass said that the Razr 2023 would launch on June 1 at a Motorola event, but he wasn’t able to share a specific release date for the phone. Motorola last launched a Razr handset in August 2022, but that device hasn’t yet been available in the US. It seems like the company may be waiting for its 2023 device to introduce a new foldable to the United States.

A big leak for the Moto Razr 2023 has suggested it’ll sport a much larger outer display than previous editions, and unlike competition from devices like the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it appears Motorola will be including a large display with cut-outs for the camera elements.

The general clamshell design of the handset will be making a return, but so far this looks like the biggest departure from Moto's previous foldable devices. MWC 2023 has seen the introduction of more foldable phones including the Honor Magic Vs and the Tecno Phantom V Fold, plus we've heard confirmation OnePlus is making a foldable phone.