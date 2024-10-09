Motorola Razr (2023) $350 $700 Save $350 The October Prime Day sales are here, and there’s a killer 50% off deal on the 2023 Motorola Razr. If you’re looking for an affordable foldable with solid performance, now’s the perfect time to jump on this offer! $350 at Amazon

Ever since the first foldable phone came out, you may have been wondering: when will these devices be affordable for everyone? The early models were pricey, thanks to all the research and fancy materials that went into them. But it was only a matter of time before manufacturing improvements brought those costs down. That’s where the Motorola Razr (2023) comes in. At under $700, it’s the first foldable to hit that sweet spot, making this awesome tech way more accessible to everyone.

Right now, the foldable phone is looking even better during Prime Day. You can grab the Razr (2023) in several colors on Amazon for half off, dropping the price to just $350. This deal is for the Cherry Blossom, Saga Green, and Vanilla Cream color options.

Why the Motorola Razr (2023) is worth buying now

At just $350 during Prime Day, the Razr 2023 is an unbeatable deal in the world of foldable smartphones. It's way more affordable than most budget-friendly options we’ve seen. Plus, it has a handy external screen that lets you check notifications without having to unfold it. This smaller screen helps cut down on distractions, so you can stay focused and get stuff done.

Our review shows that the Razr (2023) is a standout flip phone with a sleek vegan leather finish, a stunning internal display, and impressive battery life. With its 4,200mAh battery, you can easily get through a whole day without charging, and if you take it easy on usage, it might even last two days. When it’s time to juice it up, the 30W fast charging gets you back to full in less than an hour. Plus, it’s got a killer camera setup with a 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide on the outside, plus a 32MP selfie cam, so you’ll always be ready to snap some awesome shots.

It’s a solid choice for a foldable, even though the 128GB storage is a bit on the smaller side. But with 8GB of RAM and the reliable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip powering it, it holds up well. It was already the cheapest foldable out there, and this price cut makes purchasing the phone even more attractive.