Motorola Razr (2023) $340 $700 Save $360 The Motorola Razr (2023) doesn't offer the same external display as the Razr+, and the older Snapdragon 7 processor certainly slows things down. However, its budget-minded price, larger battery, and compact size still make this a worthwhile pick for those looking to relive the flip phone glory days but with all the modern smartphone conveniences.





The Moto Razr 2023 is one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2024 if you're looking for one on a budget. With this limited-time deal during Black Friday, you can score the Razr for just $340. As you can imagine, this is a deal so good that you don't want to pass it up. So be quick and grab it while you can because this promotion won't be around for long.

What's great about the Moto Razr 2023?

Even after being out for a few years, foldables phones are still expensive. So if you've been looking to pick one up on the cheap, now's going to be the perfect time. The Moto Razr isn't a slouch either, providing an experience that you'll really enjoy.

When it comes to performance, the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You're also getting a large 6.9-inch 144Hz OLED internal display that's paired with a smaller 1.5-inch OLED display on the exterior.

You get a dual camera setup, with a 64MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide. There's also an inner camera as well that's great for selfies and video calls that comes in at 32MP. You'll get all-day use thanks to the 4,200mAh battery, and there's even quick charging up to 30W, with support for wireless charging as well.

Overall, you can't go wrong with the Razr. It offers a great experience, while also making a foldable phone easy to afford. Of course, you'll want to grab it while it's still on sale, so be quick and get it from Amazon for just $340.