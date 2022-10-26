The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.

Although region exclusivity might make you jump toward Samsung's models on their next sale, you might not have to wait long to get your hands on the latest Moto Razr. With an all-new design, flagship specs, and rumors of a relatively affordable price, anyone looking to relive the 2000s with a familiar clamshell phone should get excited. Here's everything we know about the Moto Razr so far and a look at what's to come.

Motorola Razr: Design and specs

Thanks to an early launch in China, we already know all there is to know about Motorola's latest foldable from both a design and specs perspective. Forget rumors and leaks. If you want to know what makes the Razr special, it's easy to do.

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB (China-exclusive) Storage 128GB or 256GB; 512GB (China-exclusive), not expandable Displays 6.7" 1080p 144Hz P-OLED panel (interior), 2.7" 573 x 800 G-OLED panel (exterior) Cameras 50MP f/1.9 1/1.55" wide, 13MP f/2.2 121˚ ultra-wide, 32MP front-facing camera Software Android 12 Battery 3,500mAh, 33W fast-charging Price £949 / €1199

Unlike its predecessors, Motorola has moved to an all-new look for its third-gen Razr. This phone pulls less from the flip phone you remember using two decades ago. Instead, it uses a broader build that looks more durable than previous generations, while ditching the chin from its 2019 and 2020 models. To some, it might make the Razr look less appealing than the original design. It also does away with that unsightly notch and other questionable design decisions, so your mileage may vary.

Source: Motorola

In terms of specs, the third-gen Razr is a leap forward, and it's not because it's been two years since the last model. Motorola limited itself to mid-range processors on the previous two models, but the 2022 Razr uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That's the crème de la crème as far as mobile processing power on Android goes right now, matching the performance offered by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, it's some serious flagship power. Unfortunately, the 12GB/512GB SKU is limited to China exclusively.

Like other foldables, Motorola uses interior and exterior displays to keep you connected to your notifications at all times. The main screen is a standard 6.7" 1080p OLED panel, and at 144Hz, it even beats out the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 when it comes to the refresh rate. That won't mean much outside of gaming. Still, the Razr might be the foldable to get if you're a dedicated mobile gamer.

The outside is adorned with a 2.7" 573 x 800 OLED panel, capable of showing the time, incoming notifications, and more. That's larger than what Samsung uses on its Flip, which should make the Razr an appealing alternative should it arrive stateside.

Source: Motorola

Battery life is often the biggest struggle clamshell phones face, and it's unclear if the Razr will fair much better. A 3,500mAh manages to best the paltry cells included in its predecessors—neither of which surpassed 3,000mAh. Still, it's still below the 3,700mAh battery Samsung uses in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Expect to get through, at most, a day's worth of use, but don't be surprised if you have to rely on its 33W fast-charging to top up on your way home from the office.

Motorola Razr: Cameras

Motorola's smartphones are never known for their camera performance, and the Razr will likely follow that pattern. As we've come to expect from clamshell phones, the third-gen Razr includes two cameras on the front of the device: a 50MP f/1.9 1/1.55" wide lens and a 13MP f/2.2 121˚ ultra-wide lens. That's nothing too impressive, and none of Motorola's recent launches give us hope that it'll exceed our expectations regarding low-light performance. Expect to take some decent daytime shots, though. The Razr's also capable of recording 4K30 videos, with options up to 120FPS in 1080p.

Source: Motorola

Inside the phone, you'll find a 32MP selfie cam. Motorola ditched its notch cut-out this time. Instead, it opted for a basic circle in the middle of the screen. It should be fine for Snapchat or Instagram, and the 1080p60 videos should be more than enough for video chatting. However, you might be better off using the main sensor to take selfies, as the exterior cam acts as a viewfinder.

Motorola Razr: Software

The third-gen Moto Razr launched with Android 12 in China, which makes a lot of sense. The company unveiled its latest foldable after Google released Android 13, making it infeasible for Motorola to ship the phone with anything newer. It also runs Motorola's skin, though the company usually keeps its customization and tweaks to a minimum.

Unfortunately, the phone is also arriving in Europe running on Android 12, now two and a half months out from the arrival of Android 13. It's harder to make excuses in this case. We also aren't sure what Motorola's update plans look like. The company has a bad track record in providing timely, long-lasting software releases for its phones, and it's unclear if that'll change much for this device.

Motorola got off to a rough start when launching its third-gen Razr. After taking a year off, rumors of a new folding phone filled the mobile landscape throughout 2022. When it came time for the device's launch, Motorola postponed the launch by a week without giving a reason.

The phone finally arrived in August, though limited as a China exclusive. As we detailed at launch, Motorola plans to launch the Razr in various markets before the end of the year. We've seen some leaked renders that hint at a potential U.S. launch. Why else would U.S.-based locations like Ohio and the city of Portland appear in these images? It's unclear exactly when that might happen. Motorola will likely seek carrier partners for its new foldable, and we don't know whether that includes all three national carriers.

Source: Motorola

A European launch, meanwhile, is confirmed, finally arriving in the tail-end of October. With a price starting at £949 — roughly $1,100 under current exchange rates — it undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 4, though it's unclear whether that'll be enough to sway consumers.

We still don't have much information on whether a US launch is in the cards, or what its pricing might look like if it were to happen. Considering we've seen countless carrier deals and trade-in values on the Flip 4 come and go — and the holiday shopping season is just around the corner — it's hard to imagine how Motorola can stack up here.

A folding phone to rival Samsung?

As it stands, Motorola remains Samsung's biggest potential rival outside of some China-focused brands. Without much competition in regions like the U.S., it's easy to see Motorola getting a foothold here. It'll likely depend on pricing, availability, and carrier deals. Still, with the end of 2022 rapidly approaching, don't be surprised if we hear something about the Razr's expanded availability soon. Whether it'll be enough to be called one of the best Android phones around remains to be seen.