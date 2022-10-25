The Motorola Razr 2022 was first revealed in August this year, but it has remained exclusive to those in China. We had always expected it to be released in other markets, and now is that time with the phone coming to various European countries. There’s no confirmation on whether the phone will go on sale in the United States.

The Moto Razr 2022 will be on sale in European countries from today (October 25), but the brand has yet to confirm the exact details. Some countries are getting it on day one, while others will have to wait a bit longer. For example, we know it’ll be coming to the UK, but an exact release date hasn’t been clarified. It'll cost £949 / €1199.

The third-generation Motorola Razr has a similar design to previous generations, but a few key specs are improved. The Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ main display with a 144Hz refresh rate when you unfold the phone. It also has a 2.7-inch Full HD+ display on the outside, which is the same size as we saw on the last-gen phone.

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which can compete with top-end phones. A major criticism of previous Razr foldable phones has been the high price with mid-range internal power. There’s 8GB of RAM here, alongside 256GB of storage. The China-only version of the phone had up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

Motorola has vastly improved the battery on this phone, too. It now features a 3,500mAh cell compared to the 2020 version’s 2,800mAh. Whether that means impressive battery life is currently unclear, but there’s 33W fast charging here as well. It comes running Android 12 software, and Motorola has yet to confirm when it’ll get Android 13 or how long it’ll support software for.

The main camera is a 50MP primary with a 13MP ultra-wide camera that also works as a macro camera. This is also a step up over the last-gen product, and it’ll be interesting to see how it can compete alongside top-end clamshell foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The question remains whether Motorola will sell its Razr 2022 handset in the United States, and so far, the company hasn’t confirmed either way. A European release may mean we’re a step closer to the next-gen foldable arriving in the US, but so far, it’s unclear whether it’ll ever happen.