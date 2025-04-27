Motorola might not be a perfect company — its lackluster upgrade policies leave a lot to be desired — but it's hard to name an Android brand having more fun in the market right now. The last couple of years have seen Moto shift to focusing almost exclusively on Razr for its high-end market in the US, even making a direct appeal to more budget-conscious shoppers with itis $700 midrange model. The 2025 lineup is even more impressive, keeping what worked on last year's range while expanding to include a brand-new flagship tier in the Razr Ultra.