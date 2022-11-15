Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.

Listing for the Moto Watch 70 has appeared on Best Buy Canada (via 9to5Google) ahead of its official announcement, detailing its design and specs. The new wearable is not a smartwatch—it won't run Wear OS. Like other fitness trackers on the market, it is based on RTOS (Real-Time OS), which means no access to the Play Store or any third-party app store. On the plus side, the watch will work with both iOS and Android devices.

The Moto Watch 70 features a 1.69-inch (240 x 280) squarish display. This is housed inside a zinc alloy case that's IP67 certified, making it dust- and water-resistant. For health tracking, the wearable will seemingly support 23 sports modes and "dynamic health tracking," which will use a bevy of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor to monitor your health.

Battery life should be another highlight of the Moto Watch 70. The listing indicates it can last up to 10 days under typical use, with the wearable capable of providing up to 14 hours of continuous fitness tracking.

Best Buy Canada has listed the Moto Watch 70 for 99 CAD, but there's no official release date mentioned yet. But given the detailed listing, it should only be a matter of time before the wearable is up for sale.