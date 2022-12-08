Although Motorola constantly works to impress us with affordable flagships and throwback clamshell foldables, the company's real legacy is its value-minded G-series. Before the arrival of the Pixel 3a and any of Samsung's Galaxy A-series of smartphones, Motorola managed to burst onto the scene with an affordable lineup of devices. As we barrel towards the new year, the Moto G Play is newly upgraded for 2023, but whether it'll make a big enough splash in an increasingly-crowded marketplace remains to be seen.

Chipset MediaTek Helios G37 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, expandable Displays 6.5" 720p 90Hz LCD Cameras 16MP f/1.22 primary, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Software Android 12 Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging Color Navy blue Price $170

We've seen plenty of new Moto G phones throughout 2022, but the Play series has been left alone for nearly two years. That's finally changing today, with this model set to fill some seriously big shoes. Motorola's previous Moto G Play left us fairly impressed; despite some truly terrible camera quality, the last Moto G Play was more than competent enough for everyday use at a fantastic price. Whether this model will be enough to surpass it, however, remains to be seen.

For this device, Motorola is moving away from Qualcomm, opting to use a MediaTek Helio G37 instead. That's the same chipset that left us underwhelmed in our review of the Moto G Power a year ago. Paired with 3GB of RAM, we wouldn't expect this to be any kind of gaming or productivity powerhouse, though it should be enough for messaging, navigation, and other smartphone essentials. Unfortunately, it's shipping with Android 12, putting it already behind in updates with a company notable for poor support.

4 Images

Close

The overall build and design are exactly what you'd expect from a sub-$200 smartphone. Available in just one color — navy blue — the Moto G Play is unlikely to be everyone's cup of tea. Still, I prefer the side-oriented camera module over the centered version on the previous version. Like its specs, the overall look and design is reminiscent of the Moto G Power, likely hinting at a reworked version of that smartphone in order to hit a specific (and very affordable) price point.

Speaking of similarities to the G Power, let's talk about the display. This phone is sporting a similar panel to the last-gen model, retaining a massive 6.5" screen at just 720p. Thankfully, its newly-added 90Hz refresh rate should keep things feeling buttery smooth. It's getting increasingly hard to justify 720p displays as we head into 2023, but a higher refresh rate should go a long way in selling customers on the phone.

The other big change is found on the back of the device. As former AP editor Ryan Whitwam wrote in his review of the last Moto G Play, the single lens (along with a depth sensor) was worthy of snapping receipts and not much else. We'll have to get the phone in our hands to actually see how this new model performs, but on paper, it's a little more promising. With a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, Motorola is offering more power than previous Play models ever have. That main lens has a much wider aperture as well, hopefully supplying improved nighttime images.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until the new year to get your hands on the new Moto G Play. Motorola has its latest budget phone set to launch on January 12th, available unlocked for $170 from Amazon, Best Buy, and the company's own website. It'll also be available day and date from US Cellular, with availability from Metro by T-Mobile, Dish, Xfinity Mobile, and more to follow.