Summary Motorola is poised to join Google's Find My Device network with the Moto Tag, enhancing tracking capabilities for Android device owners.

Google had previously tipped a compatible Motorola tracker coming "later this year" to its new device-finding network, and now the Moto Tag has been spotted in a regulatory filing.

The network is still in its early stages, and there have been some reliability hiccups, but its tracking ability is expected to improve as more devices join.

If you often find yourself losing track of your devices, you aren’t alone. For this very reason, manufacturers have developed trackers that can help you hunt down everything from your earbuds to your phone. Now, Google’s new Find My Device network is enabling these trackers to use location reporting even when they're on the other side of the world from their owners — but only if the tracker specifically adds support for the network. Now, it looks like Motorola is making moves to join the network with a new product.

As originally spotted by MySmartPrice, a new certification filing suggests that Motorola is working on a new tracking tag that could become a part of the Find My Device network (via 9to5Google). According to the filing, which appeared on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority certification website, the product will be deemed the Moto Tag. The documentation was approved by regulatory officials on June 12.

Source: MySmartPrice

Will the Moto Tag join the Find My Device network?

Though it's not confirmed, there is ample reason to believe the Moto Tag will work with Google’s Find My Device network, which would be good news for Android device owners. In its announcement of the new network back in April, Google teased that a compatible tag from Motoroal would be coming "later this year." The network has proven to be largely useful to Android phone users, who can track their devices when they are well out of range. Motorola, however, has yet to release a list of products that will work with the Moto Tag.

Many new additions have debuted on the Find My Device network as of late, including trackers from Pebblebee and Chipolo. That being said, newcomers like the Pebblebee tracker have had some mixed reviews. While the Android-compatible Pebblebee Tag comes at a reasonable $35 and features a long-lasting battery, its performance is inconsistent. Given that the Find My Device network is still in its early stages, it’s possible that more products — just like the Moto Tag — will provide better alternatives. The reliability of the network will likely improve, too, as more phones begin contributing — the Find My Device rollout was only finished at the end of May in the US. Until then, it seems like this is just the beginning for Android device owners who have long awaited an option to rival Apple’s AirTags.