Even though Motorola makes some decent flagships and is eager to draw attention to its nostalgia-themed foldables, it's still the affordable Moto G series that shines in its portfolio. And with the promised Android 13 update, those are all becoming an even better bang for your buck. Motorola is reportedly looking to add two new budget phones to its lineup this year, the Moto G53 and the G73, and now the latest leak gives away almost everything about theses two handsets.

4 Images

Close

The Moto G53 5G (codenamed Penang 5G) will likely be the lower priced of the two, considering it will use a Snapdragon 480+ processor paired with 4/6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It should come with a 6.5-inch 720p LCD, which is a downgrade from the Moto G52’s 1080p OLED panel. On the plus side, though, the G53 will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 13 out of the box. Leaked marketing renders show a centered hole-punch on the front, a fairly prominent chin bezel, and a rather flat back and frame.

Other hardware is tipped include a 5000mAh battery (that charges with a paltry 10W adapter), a rare 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera that supports 4-to-1 pixel binning, and a basic 8MP selfie camera.

3 Images

Close

The Moto G73 5G (codenamed Devon 5G), meanwhile, should be armed with slightly more capable hardware. While it will stick to a 120Hz LCD, it will get a better resolution of 1080p for higher pixel density. It will run a MediaTek Dimensity 930 along with up to 8GB of memory and 256GB of expandable storage. The Moto G73 will also get the same 5000mAh battery as its cousin, but with support for Moto’s faster 30W TurboPower charging. As for its cameras, you can expect a higher-res 16MP sensor on the front and a secondary 8MP camera on the back, alongside the 50MP main shooter.

It is quite difficult to tell the Moto G73 and the G53 apart from the renders included in this leak, as they share the same design language and dimensions. As far as the authenticity of these renders by The Tech Outlook goes, it's probably likely we're not looking at anything too far off from the real deal here, considering the outlet correctly predicted how the recently launched Motorola ThinkPhone appears.

While this source reveals a ton of info about the Moto G53 and the G73, it still doesn’t reveal when these phones will get to see the light of day, nor at what price. With certification paperwork from several international agencies already lined up, launch day doesn't sound like it shouldn’t be too far away. But if you can’t wait that long and want a phone that won’t break the bank right now, there are plenty of good options among the best Android budget phones that you can go for.