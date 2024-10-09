Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) $214 $400 Save $186 The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is quite the all-rounder, particularly for a midrange phone at its price point. 5G connectivity, an included stylus, and solid internals aren't the most eye-catching features, but they combine to make this a great value proposition at its $400 MSRP. $214 at Amazon

Folks love the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for many reasons. It has a massive screen, awesome software, and a stylus. Now, we get it: not everyone is willing to shell out over $1,000 for one of the best phones you can buy in 2024. Luckily, there are a lot of great, affordable phones out there, especially during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

While it's not the same caliber as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this phone is cut from the same cloth, with a large screen, great software, and a stylus to boot. For those curious, we encourage you to check out the Moto G Stylus 5G, which is now on sale, with a deep discount that knocks almost 50% off its original price. This phone isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg, coming in at just $214. So take a look, and grab it while it's still on sale because you don't want to miss out.

What's great about the Moto G Stylus 5G?

Close

You're probably curious about the device's specifications, and well, for the most part, things don't disappoint. The Moto G Stylus 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a large 6.6-inch display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As you can probably see from the images above, the phone also has a dual camera setup in the rear, with a 50MP main shooter and 8MP ultrawide. In addition to the above, this phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which should easily provide you with at least two days of all-day use. When it comes to software, you're going to be getting a pretty bone-stock Android experience, which Motorola phones are known for.

Of course, there will be little enhancements here and there, but nothing too distracting. Now, the real star of the show here is going to be the integrated stylus. We're happy to report that this accessory isn't just an afterthought; it performed well in our review, with tight software integration making it a pleasure to use. So, if you're looking to jot down notes or sketch something while on the go, it can get these things done without problems. And perhaps best of all, you get all of this for the low price of just $230 during Amazon's two-day sale. So, if all of this sounds good, give it a try. We don't think you'll be disappointed.