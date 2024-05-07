Summary Motorola is stepping up its game to compete with Samsung and Google in the Android market.

The upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features a stylus pen, dual camera setup, 6.7-inch display, and Snapdragon processor.

Motorola fans can look forward to more exciting products in 2024, including the Razr+ 2024.

When it comes to buying a premium Android smartphone, most customers tend to choose a product from Samsung, Google, or other Chinese OEMs. With these brands ruling the market, brands like Motorola don’t get much chance to compete. However, the fierce competition won’t stop Motorola from launching new products. The brand has become a contender in the mid-range Android segment and has its Edge 50 lineup in the pipeline for 2024 to tap into the premium Android market. However, Motorola’s potent foray into 2024 is not over yet, and the firm would like to add more products to its showcase.

Folks at Android Headlines have gained some first-hand leaks and information about the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), including official renders and promo videos. The phone already appeared in CAD-based renders in June, but the latest leaks give us a more detailed look into Motorola’s upcoming product.

As you can see in the images below, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has a flat screen with a front camera punch hole at the top. The phone’s physical buttons are also placed on the right side of the body. As the phone carries a Stylus middle name, we should also expect to see a Stylus pen in the box. The Stylus pen is housed in the bottom-right corner of Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a new mid-range device with a Stylus pen

As for the rear panel, you can see a dual camera setup that is vertically aligned and bumps out of the body, creating an island for the camera array. Yet, we don’t have many more details about the camera specifications. However, the phone’s promo videos promise a 50MP rear camera with image stabilization and OIS. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is more likely to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED display. The phone is also expected to launch with a Snapdragon processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 14 outside the box.

Close

Not many phones launch with a Stylus pen these days. Hopefully, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can bring more diversity to the market. Motorola has yet to announce the exact date it will unveil the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Given that the predecessor, Moto G Stylus (2023), was already launched in May, the successor variant might also make its official debut in the same timeframe.

Besides the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Motorola is also spotted working on Razr+ 2024. If you’re a Motorola fan, the brand has some exciting products in the pipeline for the rest of 2024. Stay tuned.