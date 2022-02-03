Motorola has been on a roll lately, having slipped seamlessly into LG's mid-range niche to sell more phones in the US than ever before. The company's current lineup has some very cheap phones and a few almost-flagship devices, and now it's filling out the middle with the new Moto G Stylus. Of course, it's still got the built-in stylus, but you no longer have to sacrifice battery capacity for it, and the camera module has been upgraded to a 50MP sensor. That's not bad for $300.

The new G Stylus has a lot in common with the 2022 Moto G Power, but the new device's specs are a little better across the board.

Moto G Stylus (2022)

SoC MediaTek Helio G88 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Display 6.8-inch 1080p @ 90Hz Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging Camera 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide/macro, 2MP depth Software Android 11 with My UX Measurements 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm, 216g Price $299.99

The Stylus will come with a $100 premium over the G Power this year, but you get several upgrades for your money (other than the stylus). The Power has a MediaTek G37, but the Stylus has a Helio G88. This chip includes two powerful A75 CPU cores and six efficient A55s. The Stylus also gets a 1080p screen with the same 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike past G Stylus phones, there is no battery compromise to fit the stylus silo inside. Both the Power and Stylus have 5,000mAh batteries.

Like other Motorola phones, the update situation is a bit disappointing. The G Stylus comes with Android 11, and it will get one major OS update to Android 12. Security patches will arrive every other month for two years. This is far short of what you get with Samsung and Google, but the G Stylus is cheaper. The 2022 Moto G Stylus will be available for pre-order today from Motorola, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Gmail wants to become your one-stop productivity web app, whether you like it or not Including a Material You-inspired interface overhaul

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email