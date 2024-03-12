Summary Motorola introduces new budget phones, the Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G, with impressive specs for the price like 128GB of storage and 5,000mAh battery.

Both phones feature displays with 120Hz refresh rate, expandable memory, and fast charging capabilities.

Moto G Power 5G is priced at $300 and the Moto G 5G at $200, launching later this month.

Even if you aren’t able to spring for one of the latest flagship phones, manufacturers often have a wide range of devices to cater to customers with all types of budgets. Motorola is one of them, and it has released several phones over the years to meet the demands of these customers. Now, Motorola is back with two more budget-friendly phones that have more than a few notable features.

Motorola has announced the new Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G phones, both of which come with Android 14 and 128GB of storage. With a 6.6-inch 120Hz adaptive display, the Moto G 5G 2024 can meet the demands of everything from app multitasking to video streaming. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile chip, as well as 4GB of RAM that can be "expanded" up to 8GB. Its 8MP front camera gets the job done, and its 50MP rear camera has several different shooting modes to complement its abilities.

Similar to the Moto G 5G 2024, the Moto G Power 5G also has a 50MP rear camera, but its front camera is 16MP. It also has a slightly larger display at 6.7 inches, and it features the same 120Hz refresh rate. If you’re looking for more memory, the Moto G Power 5G comes with 6GB of RAM that expands up to 16GB. It also has 128GB of onboard memory. This is expandable with a MicroSD card and can give you up to 1TB of space in total.

Both devices have a 5000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities and feature "TurboPower" charging, though only the Moto G Power is said to support 30W. The company hasn't specified a number for the regular Moto G.

Source: Motorola

The Moto G Power 5G will initially debut at Cricket in the US on March 22 before expanding to other carriers on March 29. Its price will start at $300, while the Moto G 5G will debut with a lower price of $200. Initially, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Moto G 5G in the US on March 21 through T-Mobile and Metro, but it will eventually expand to other retailers on May 2.

Motorola hasn't disappointed with its budget phones in recent memory. The Moto G Play 2024, for instance, was launched at a price of $150 at the beginning of the year. It, too, didn’t skimp on performance with a Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU and a battery life boasting up to 46 hours.