Moto G Play (2024) $90 $150 Save $60 At $150, this phone is a great option. But at $90, this one becomes a no-brainer. For a limited time, you can score a huge discount on the Moto G Play 2024 from Best Buy if you're quick enough. $90 at Best Buy

If you're looking to buy a new phone and don't want to spend all that much — you're in luck. In 2025, there are plenty of great budget phones on the market, but we think this one from Motorola is going to be a top choice.

Not only does it have a great set of features, but the price is something you can't ignore. While it's normally priced at $150, which is an absolute steal, you can now score 40% off, bringing it down to just $90. This is the best price we've seen on this phone, so get it while you can.

What's great about Moto G Play 2024?