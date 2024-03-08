Summary Motorola Edge+ (2024) may offer unique colors and textures, such as a fabric-like pattern on the silver model.

The upcoming device could have a 6.7-inch 165Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and wireless charging.

Regional differences may impact available styles, with the phone possibly launching as the Motorola X50 Ultra in China.

When Motorola launched its Edge+ flagship phone in 2023, it was looking to carve out a bigger spot for itself in an already crowded market. While many people were already satisfied with their Samsung or Apple devices, others were on the hunt for something new — especially those who had previously used a phone from LG, which left the sector. In the end, the Edge+ (2023) surpassed expectations with ample battery life, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and 512GB of onboard storage. As anticipation for the Edge+ 2024 continues to grow, new leaks suggest that the device could differentiate itself in aesthetic ways this time around.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Motorola Edge+ (2024) could come in three different colors and feature a unique texture (via 9to5Google). These hues seem to be matte black, matte purple, and silver, but nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturer just yet. The source says the backside of the black and purple colorways could have a leather-like feel, but the renders look a lot like the silky-smooth matte glass finish of last year's models, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a rehash here.

But the showstopper has to be the unique pattern on the silver Edge+ model, which some have described as a fabric-like look, while others have interpreted as a faux stone finish akin to the green OnePlus 12. In any case, it’s possible that US-based customers may not see the same options as customers overseas. In China, for instance, the phone is expected to be launched as the Motorola X50 Ultra. While the differences will likely be relatively minor, regional variances can impact the availability of certain styles upon launch.

In addition to potentially featuring new colors and potentially textures, the Edge+ for this year will likely come with a 6.7-inch 165Hz curved display, per previous leaks. According to what the company has already teased, it also seems like the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It could include 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and wireless charging capabilities as well. Initially, the device is expected to roll out in China before expanding to the US. More details are anticipated by April, which is when leaks have suggested as Motorola’s target date.