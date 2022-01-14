Motorola has a lot of releases in its pipeline, including several budget phones like the Moto G Stylus 2022, but a lot of eyes will also be on whatever the company has planned for the high-end. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has leaked a few times in the past, and it's set to be one of the best Moto phones in a good while. Now, we know that it might take more pages from Samsung than just the Ultra moniker.

As per XDA, Motorola plans to launch two accessories with the Edge 30 Ultra, including a folio case and the "Motorola Smart Stylus." It's a pen that connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth and supports both air gestures and wireless charging. You can use it to write straight into text boxes on the phone, and its button lets you control media playback. The pen can even serve as an air mouse with an external display.

If this sounds an awful lot like a certain Samsung product, it's because it is — there also happens to be an external S Pen for use with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Z Fold3. This looks very similar to that, and also seems like quite the departure from the pen found in the Moto G Stylus. After all, this one has actual electronics on it.

The Folio Case for the Edge 30 Ultra also includes many features, but most notably, it will also include an S Pen stylus slot for your Smart Stylus to be able to carry it around more easily. The case has an open strip across the front of the screen where you can see the always-on display, allowing you to take, or reject, calls while keeping the cover on. Pretty neat if you ask me.

We don't know when the Edge 30 Ultra is coming out, but it'll most certainly launch with these accessories.

