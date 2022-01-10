You know what they say: if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. They also say the third time's the charm, and Motorola is probably hoping both of those proverbs hold true in 2022. The company is working on a new Moto Razr, its third attempt at a folding phone to rival the Galaxy Z Flip3. But where Samsung managed to get both of its foldables on our list of the best phones you can buy right now, Motorola has struggled. Based on specs alone, its next-gen clamshell design sounds pretty promising — though whether it'll be enough remains an ever-present question.

Any good smartphone starts with solid specs, and thankfully, this new Razr is shaping up well. According to XDA Developers, Motorola's phone will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, making this the first of the series to sport a flagship processor. The original Razr ran on the mid-range Snapdragon 710, while the Razr 5G used a Snapdragon 765G. It'll also include UWB support, perfect for everything from upcoming Tile trackers to unlocking your future car with Android's digital car keys.

The flagship specs don't stop there. Although the Razr starts at 6GB of RAM, it'll also include 8GB and 12GB variants, along with up to 512GB of storage. As with previous models, a second display on the outside of the phone will deliver notification prompts without flipping it open to reveal the main 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Motorola's biggest issues with the Razr 5G came down to its camera and price tag, and unfortunately, we don't have a whole lot of information for either of those aspects here. While the camera remains a mystery — and, based on the company's history with photography, likely not a priority — you can expect a folding phone with specs like these to sport a pretty expensive price. It's on track for a global launch, including availability in China, Europe, and North America.

The best Android phones you can buy for 2022 New year, new phone?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email