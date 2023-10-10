Summary The Motorola MA1 is a wireless Android Auto adapter that provides a plug-and-play experience, making it convenient for users who regularly use Android Auto.

The MA1 has an understated design and is easy to set up, with an LED indicator to show when it's powered on and a gel pad to keep it in place during bumpy rides.

While the MA1 doesn't have its own microphone, it relies on the phone's microphone for voice control. Users should keep their phones charged as wireless Android Auto can drain battery life quickly.

Android Auto (and CarPlay) have made it easier than ever to listen to your favorite tunes and use your favorite apps while in your car. Most modern vehicles feature wireless Android Auto, so you don't even need to take your phone out of your pocket to connect it to the infotainment system. But you must rely on a wired connection on older vehicles. Thankfully, you can avoid this inconvenience using a wireless Android Auto adapter like the Motorola MA1. For Amazon's October Prime Day, the adapter is available with a 22% discount, bringing its price down to $70 and making one of the best wireless AA adapter a tempting purchase.

Why the Motorola MA1 is a great buy for your car at its discounted price

The Motorola MA1 has an understated design, which fits nicely with its purpose. Connect the dongle-shaped puck to your car's USB port, and that's about it. An LED indicator on the front will light up when the adapter is powered on. A gel pad will help keep the adapter in its place, ensuring it does not rattle or thrown around during a bumpy ride or offroad sessions.

There's a button on the side for the pairing process, but you only need to use it once for the initial setup. After that, the dongle will seamlessly connect to your phone and bring wireless Android Auto to your car's infotainment system. The first pair can take up to 20 seconds, but after that, Android Auto will be up and running on your car's infotainment system wirelessly in a few seconds. The mirroring happens over 5GHz, so there's plenty of bandwidth, though you might notice some latency issues.

Do note that the MA1 has no built-in microphone of its own. Instead, it relies on your phone's microphones for voice control. This could be an annoyance, especially if you are not used to taking your phone out of your pocket while driving.

Remember that wireless Android Auto will take a heavy toll on your phone's battery life. So, it's best to keep your phone on charge while using wireless AA on long drives. Otherwise, you can find yourself scurrying for a charger in the middle of the day. This can also be a good reason to go through our list of the best Prime Day deals on phones and get a new one.

For the convenience that wireless Android Auto brings, the Motorola MA1 is a no-brainer, especially when it is available for $20 off this October Prime Day.