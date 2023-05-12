If you're trying to add wireless Android Auto to your car, the Motorola MA1 is probably the simplest and most effective way to do it. While the dongle has been immensely popular in the US, it was never made available to other markets. Motorola will be changing that soon, as it will begin selling the device in the UK and several other countries in Europe.

The company sent out an email to its customers today announcing the MA1's international release, reports 9to5Google. The device has already been listed on Amazon in the UK and in Germany, but only the latter has it in stock with the €90 price tag attached. The price in the UK is still unknown, however.

It's unclear if the device will be made for sale on any other marketplace, but given its presence on Amazon, it could follow in the footsteps of the American launch.

Even with the simplicity the MA1 offers, it still faces some tough competition. The AAWireless dongle offers many different reasons to choose it, including a companion app for easier setup. Before the MA1's arrival in Europe, AAWireless was the only option available.

Most newer cars will support wireless Android Auto, but it can be tricky to determine which vehicles have it and which don't. Those who aren't sure about their car's compatibility with Android Auto can check out this guide to see how it works and which car models offer it.

Android Auto offers a great way to take control of your car's infotainment system, but not all manufacturers are on board. GM says its future EVs won't support it and will offer its own alternative instead. Some might be on board given Android Auto isn't perfect, but it's fair to assume most want the option to choose.