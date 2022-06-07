Android Auto wireless adapters are game-changing devices that connect to a car's USB port and take over our phones wirelessly. The Motorola MA1 adapter is one of the best wireless AA dongles currently available in the market. However, a huge question mark has loomed over the product's availability itself. Stock shows up at one retailer only for it to be quickly snapped up, leaving wannabe buyers out cold. The adapter recently arrived at Best Buy stores and then, just as it did elsewhere, promptly disappeared within the blink of an eye.

The product was initially launched in Target stores and Amazon back in January before finally arriving with little fanfare at Best Buy just last week. Even without notice, people were quick to grab the $90 dongle for themselves. Simply put, there just wasn't going to be enough inventory to keep up with this pace. Of course, the good news for Motorola out of all this comes from the 17 absolutely glowing user reviews on Best Buy's site which gave an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Manufacturer Motorola Sound does not sell the MA1 adapter directly and passes consumers onto Amazon where stock is nonexistent as of writing. The same might be true for your local Target store as well. And, well, it just doesn't seem right giving the scalpers what they want, but eBay does have a number of units in the $120 region. Just saying.

The Moto MA1 boasts extremely reliable connectivity between your phone and your car's Android Auto-compatible head unit. There are no awkward cables and no need to even bring your phone out of your purse or pocket. It's no wonder, then, why the driving American public would be so enamored with having one of these in their car, especially with summer roadtrips on the horizon.