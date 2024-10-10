Motorola MA1 $45 $90 Save $45 The Motorola MA1 Android Auto Adapter easily hooks up your phone to your car using fast and reliable 5GHz Wi-Fi. It also comes with a gel pad that makes mounting it a breeze. This clever device tackles one of Android Auto’s biggest issues, and to make it even more appealing, it's currently available at a discounted price. $45 at Amazon

Even though carmakers have improved head unit tech, the interfaces still don’t quite match the smooth, user-friendly experience we’re used to on our smartphones. To upgrade their in-car entertainment, a lot of drivers are switching to aftermarket head units that support Android Auto . It’s a solid way to link your Android phone to your car, but one thing it's still missing is the ease of wireless pairing.

Fortunately, the Motorola MA1 Android Auto car adapter addresses this limitation. Simply plug the adapter into a USB port in your vehicle, and after pairing it with your phone via Bluetooth, it will seamlessly transfer data over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. Even better, it’s now available on Amazon with a 50% discount, bringing the price down to a record-breaking $45.

What's great about the Motorola MA1 wireless adapter?

Sure, setting it up is easy, but dealing with cords can be a pain when everything else is going wireless. If you’re after a clutter-free experience, the Motorola MA1 is a perfect fit. While it’s a bit pricier than some of the leading Android Auto adapters, it’s definitely worth it for its solid performance.

The MA1 uses 5GHz Wi-Fi to make wireless Android Auto possible and plugs into your car’s USB port for both connection and power to Google’s interface. Pairing with your phone via Bluetooth kicks things off, and Android Auto launches automatically once you're connected. It’s a super smooth process with hardly any effort on your part. Once linked, the adapter blends right into your vehicle’s system, turning off with the engine and firing back up when you start the car, so you get wireless Android Auto without messing with cables.

The MA1 is super compact and lightweight, so it won’t take up much space in your car. It even ships with a handy gel pad, making it easy to stick onto your window, dash, or console securely. Once it's set up, you can keep your phone stashed in your pocket, so you’re not tempted to grab it while driving—which, let’s be real, is both dangerous and illegal in a lot of places.