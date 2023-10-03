Source: Motorola Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 The Motorola MA1 adapter lets you wirelessly access Android Auto with as little fuss as possible. Designed in collaboration with Google, it works surprisingly well on a wide range of vehicles and nearly any Android phone. It also features a plug-and-play design, making it one of the most user-friendly Android Auto dongles out there. $70 at Amazon

It's kind of ironic how it takes us longer to play our favorite songs in the car now than how it used to be. In the old days, it was as simple as switching the radio on with a single button or popping in a cassette or CD to start jamming. But now, the process entails ensuring your phone is connected to your car's infotainment system and tinkering with a few settings here and there.

Luckily, Android Auto makes everyone's lives a wee bit easier. It lets you access your Android phone's apps and content on the car's screen, offering a convenient way to play music, navigate GPS apps, make calls, and more. But some vehicles, particularly older models, make you connect your phone via a cable to enjoy Android Auto, which can be a bit of a hassle. A good workaround is to use a dongle like the Motorola MA1, which happens to be one of the best adapters in the market. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $70, thanks to a limited-time Amazon deal.

Why the Motorola MA1 Android Auto adapter is worth the investment

Wouldn't it be nice to hop into your car and your Android Auto system automatically boots up without you having to lift a finger? That's essentially what this Motorola adapter does. It uses Google-licensed bridge technology to allow vehicles with factory-fitted wired Android Auto to wirelessly connect to any Android phone, including budget ones. It also delivers fast transmission, using 5GHz Wi-Fi to mirror your phone's content to your car's infotainment system. From maps to media and messages, you can expect it to display the content you need.

Setting it up is also pretty easy. All you need to do is plug the adapter in via the built-in USB-A cable and then pair it with your smartphone using Bluetooth. There are no additional apps involved. Once your device is connected, Android Auto will automatically recognize your phone via the adapter, so every time you hop in, you can launch it right away.

Since the MA1 is compact (and frankly miniscule), it comes with a gel pad to keep it in place. This way, you won't have to worry about it potentially getting thrown out the window during a particularly bumpy ride. A $20 discount may not seem like much, but this adapter rarely goes on sale, so you may want to grab one now at its sale price while the deal lasts.