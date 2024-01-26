Motorola MA1 $61 $90 Save $29 If you've got a car or truck fitted with Android Auto, Motorola's MA1 wireless adapter makes it even easier and safer to use. Using a simple USB-A connection, this adapter enables 5GHz wireless freedom to sync up with your phone to display maps, media and messages directly on your car's display. For just over 30%, this is an excellent investment that'll help you stay connected while keeping your eyes on the road. $61 at Amazon

If you've got a vehicle that features Android Auto, in namy cases, it'll require a USB connection to use alongside your compatible Android phone. This may be suitable for some, but what if there was a way to connect to Android Auto without having to pull out your USB cable each time and plug your phone in each time you jump into your car?

Thankfully, the Motorola MA1 wireless adapter does just that, adding fast 5GHz wireless connectivity to your car for quick syncing and setup without having to plug your phone in everytime you get in the car. However, at $100 it can be a pricey investment, but Amazon is running a deal that takes a decent chunk of cash off the price, making it a much easier buy.

Why the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter is worth your money

Designed with Google's input for an intuitive and easy to use solution for setting up a wireless Android Auto connection, Motorola's MA1 is one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters available to date. It's one of the simplest, easiest adapters to go with, being a simple plug-and-play devices that makes it even easier to sync up with your car.

Using 5Ghz wireless, the Motorola MA1 connects directly to your phone once you're in range after you've set up a connection with it. That means you won't have to fumble with plugging your phone in anymore, you can just jump into your car and drive, and you'll immediately have access to your phone and its apps through your car's Android Auto display.

It's important to note, however, that this adapater is strictly compatible with Android Auto — not Android Automotive — so just be sure this is what you're car is using. Also, in some cases, there have been compatibility issues with specific makes and models, namely with Mitsubishi, so be sure to check that you're car works with the Motorola MA1 before you buy.

Also, since it uses a connected USB-A cable, you may need to get yourself a USB-A to USB-C adapter for some cars. These are usually fairly cheap, but keep that in mind in case you're car uses an USB-C port for it's connection. With the 30% savings this deal offers, though, you'll have more than enough to grab one alongside it if you need.