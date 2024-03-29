Motorola MA1 $60 $90 Save $30 A fantastic and affordable way to get wireless Android Auto into your car. The Motorola MA1 is one of our favorite adapters and is now $30 off for a limited time. $60 at Amazon

Most modern vehicles offer a way to connect your smartphone to the factory head unit and get a pretty good experience by either using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. While this experience is a huge step when compared to the factory experience, doing this seamlessly through a wireless connection is still quite a luxury.

But there are ways to go about it, and if you're looking to add it, the most affordable way is by purchasing an Android Auto wireless adapter. That's where the Motorola MA1 comes into play, offering a solid experience for not a lot of money. Although it normally costs $89.99, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 33% off, dropping the price down to just $59.98 for a limited time.

What's great about the Motorola MA1?

The Motorola MA1 is one of our favorite Android Auto wireless adapters and for good reasons. The device is sleek and lightweight, and offers seamless and pain-free connectivity between your device and head unit. More importantly, it maintains a reliable connection for long periods of time, without the need to reset the device often. The device is able to achieve this thanks to its 5GHz Wi-Fi signal and Google bridge technology.

As far as the setup process goes, it's extremely easy, and just requires you to plug the device into your head unit's USB port, and sync with your compatible smartphone. Once this is done, you'll be able to wirelessly connect and access Android Auto on your compatible head unit. Perhaps even more convenient is that the Motorola MA1 supports up to two devices, which is great if you're sharing a car.

Of course, even without the discounted price, this device is worth every penny. But since it is on sale for a fantastic price, this deal makes it an absolute steal. So if all of this looks good, be sure to grab this device while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.