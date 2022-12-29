Get your best look yet at this new direction for Moto phones

We have already picked our favorite smartphones of 2022 and hype is quickly building for impending launches like the OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23, and other models. One of these early-2023 flagships already on our radar is coming from Lenovo-owned Motorola, and a couple weeks back we got to check out some early imagery and rumored technical specifications. Now, a fresh set of pics gives us our best look yet the Motorola ThinkPhone.

As the name suggests, Motorola’s ThinkPhone borrows its identity from parent firm Lenovo’s ThinkPad family of iconic laptops. Just as we heard about the hardware before, SnoopyTech on Twitter claims a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the ThinkPhone, which would run Android 13 out of the box.

Other interesting details include support for 68W fast charging, a Pixel Stand-like wireless charging dock accessory, and a red button on the left-hand edge of the phone that's highly reminiscent of TrackPoint pointing stick from ThinkPad laptops. Really, though, the stars here are the new pics, and while many are scenes we've checked out before, the lack of watermarks and much higher resolution make these far easier to appreciate.

On the software front, we are expecting a near-stock Android experience, given Motorola’s affinity for it, even on budget phones. Except for the ThinkPhone’s faux carbon fiber back panel and red button, Motorola’s upcoming device could very well be an existing hot seller re-bodied to fit Lenovo’s ThinkPad branding. ​​​​​​​

We still don’t know exactly when to expect this model to make its official debut, but it will probably make an appearance sometime early in 2023.