Motorola returned to the flagship phone segment in 2022 with the announcement of the new Moto Edge+ — or Edge 30 Pro internationally — after failing to release high-end phones last year. But the company isn’t stopping there. Reports detailing some of Motorola’s smartphone rollout plans have emerged, suggesting that four more phones could arrive before the year ends — the Motorola Frontier (or Edge 30 Pro Ultra), the Motorola Miami (the Edge 30 Lite), and two other phones codenamed Dubai and Dubai+.

The Frontier will be the highest-end device of the bunch, but it’s not expected to arrive until the third quarter, per 91mobiles. It’s similar to its smaller sibling (the Edge+) in many ways, but it boasts a few notable differences. For example, it’s been touted to launch with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset rumored to be manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung. It’ll also come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and support for the latest wireless standards. But the most obvious difference to other phones in the lineup can be found on the rear, with a massive 200MP main camera alongside a 50MP wide-angle, a 12MP 2x telephoto, and a 60MP front-facing cam.

The second device, codenamed Dubai, is placed below the already-released Edge+ and may be released as the base Motorola Edge 30. It should arrive as soon as next month in three memory configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The Dubai will have three rear cameras: a 50MP f/1.88 primary shooter, a 50MP wide-angle, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’ll have a 32MP module for selfies. Looking at the front, Motorola’s expected to fit the device with a 6.55-inch POLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It’ll be powered by a 4,020mAh battery, which is smaller than both of its older siblings, the Edge+ and Frontier.

The Dubai+ (with an unknown marketing name) could launch sometime after the Dubai, most likely in the third quarter. It’ll be powered by a Mediatek chipset tipped to still be in production — the MT6879 with an octa-core CPU and a Mali G79 GPU. The cameras will be the same as Dubai’s, but the Dubai+ will get a much larger 5,000mAh battery and stylus support, just as offered by the Edge+.

The fourth device of the bunch and the fifth 2022 Edge phone overall is the Miami, which might arrive as the Edge 30 Lite. It’s expected to ship sometime between the two Dubai models. It’s a Lite phone, so it isn't surprising that it doesn't offer the same hardware as the others. We’re looking at a Snapdragon 695 5G CPU alongside 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Miami's camera game is also the weakest, with dual rear 64MP main and 13MP wide-angle lenses paired with a 32MP selfie shooter. However, the 6.28-inch FHD+ POLED display has a decent 120Hz refresh rate. The Miami might be powered by the same 4020mAh cell as the Dubai, but that’s understandable since it’s a smaller phone.

Following LG’s retreat from the smartphone market, Motorola has quickly risen to become the third-largest smartphone maker in the US. While it’s seen a lot of success in the budget segment, perhaps now is the time to stake its claim in the flagship market — the Edge+ and Frontier might be crucial in that push.

