Samsung’s lackluster effort with the Galaxy S25 Ultra has convinced me that we need diverse smartphone competition in the United States more than ever. Google and Samsung barely compete with each other on store shelves, with different philosophies about what makes an excellent user experience. I used to think that OnePlus was the answer, as I love the OnePlus 13 and figured that if the company could get back into carrier stores, Samsung would have to pay attention.

However, I’ve been looking in the wrong place. Another company could take on Google and Samsung, which already has a foothold in carrier stores and a strong track record of selling phones in the United States. It’s time for Motorola to release another flagship smartphone in our markets. It’s the perfect time to win over customers with innovation, and Motorola has the tools, resources, and pedigree to do it.

I’ve been impressed with Motorola’s midrange phones

Plenty of solid devices

Motorola has done a fantastic job improving its midrange lineup over the last several years. I remember how much I enjoyed the original Moto G Stylus, and I thought offering a capable stylus phone at an inexpensive price was an excellent idea. Sure, there have been a few missteps, but I’m a fan of Motorola's choices for phones under $500. I’m also impressed with the company’s consistency in releasing midrange phones, becoming a reliable resource for buyers.

If done right, Motorola could learn from its mistakes on the original Moto Z.

I look forward to new Motorola releases, something I couldn’t say a few years ago. I didn’t like the initial price of the Moto Edge 2024, but I had no problem with the hardware. It’s a sleek phone with an excellent display and plenty of power for a midrange device. Once it came down in price (a trend for Moto phones), I was all over it, recommending it as one of my favorite phones under $400. Similarly, I love the Moto G Stylus 2024, especially for its discounted sales price. The Moto G Stylus is an attractive phone with another fantastic and vibrant display. It has enough power with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB RAM. Motorola can make quality phones consistently but needs to step up in weight class.

I hope the Moto Razr is a sign of things to come

Turn nostalgia into a winner

The Motorola Razr reboot wasn’t successful. I loved the phone’s retro aesthetic, but the device was underpowered and overpriced. Thankfully, Moto kept with it, and this newer crop of Razrs is fantastic. The Moto Razr+ 2024 is my favorite phone for the second year, and Motorola is the only company I think got folding phones right. If you charge a premium for folding screens, there had better be some style and flair that comes with the extra price, and the Razr has it all. It’s powerful enough to feel like I have a flagship in my pocket, but it closes into my palm perfectly, making it an ideal pocket companion.

I wish Motorola brought that same spirit to a new flagship. It’s time for Moto Mods to return. It would be an excellent way for the company to tap into nostalgia again while showing how to innovate on a smartphone. I’d love to accessorize and enhance my phone with different mods. If done right, Motorola could learn from its mistakes on the original Moto Z. A new phone with Moto Mods would be just the right amount of novelty we need in 2025, differentiating Motorola at the flagship level while uniquely providing added value.

Motorola’s already halfway there

It’s a wide-open marketplace

Motorola has a significant advantage over companies like OnePlus in the United States. It’s already in many carrier stores, allowing it to compete with Samsung and Google. Most enthusiasts like to buy their phones outright and unlocked, but don’t discount how many millions of people finance their phones through a carrier each year. It’s simple and easy, and it’s a way for people to purchase expensive flagship phones without feeling the hit of that huge price tag all at once. If Motorola is to be successful with a new flagship, it needs access to that marketplace.

Samsung left the door wide open with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It was allowed to get away with a lackluster update because the company targeted previous customers on a regular carrier upgrade cycle. Sure, people coming from a Galaxy S22 Ultra will notice a difference, but is that the best we can hope for? Chances are that Motorola would use a Snapdragon chipset, meaning we’d get the head-to-head performance matchup we don’t have between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

I don’t know what it would take

I do not know Motorola’s appetite for returning to the US with a new flagship. Beggars can’t be choosers, and if Moto limits us to just midrange phones and a new Razr yearly, I’ll still be happy. However, I’d love to see what the company could do. Moto would give us a powerhouse, and while the company has Moto AI, it’s nowhere near as in-your-face on its devices as Galaxy AI. Motorola is primed to take another swing at premium customers but needs the will to do it.