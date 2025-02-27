I'm a staunch critic of Android skins becoming increasingly like iOS, but every Android OEM, including Motorola, is guilty of this. However, Motorola's custom UI has other noteworthy problems that can be even more frustrating, especially if you switch to Motorola for the first time. While Hello UI might feel smooth, even if it's a budget-friendly phone, a closer look into the OS reveals what's wrong with the UI. It turned me off when I found those issues, and many might feel the same. Here are the six reasons why the flaws in Hello UI frustrate me.

6 No easy way to get to the phone Settings

One of the most important UI elements is difficult to find

Everybody likes to use their handsets in unique ways by customizing their Android phones, and so do I. This requires changing default settings to match your needs. When I first booted my Motorola Edge 50 Neo, I looked for the Settings button to change what I didn't like, but it wasn't an easy task.

The issue with the Hello UI is that there isn't an easy way to access the Settings. After swiping down from the top of my phone, the Quick Settings and Notification Shade came up, but no Settings button. It required another swipe-down gesture to get what I wanted. Then, it was difficult to spot the button because of its tiny size. The only way to display the Settings button with one swipe is by switching to the Modern style viewing of the Control center, though its size can still be an issue.

Instead of placing the button at the bottom of the Quick Settings panel, Motorola should put it at the top for better visibility, like brands such as Samsung and OnePlus do with their Android skins. The Settings button should be visible at the top, regardless of the Control center viewing option I choose.

5 No Gallery app

Reduced bloat, but it comes at a cost

Motorola is one of the rare brands that provides a close-to-clean Android experience. However, it is too aggressive with that approach, so much so that it does more harm than good. That's how I felt when I learned that the Hello UI doesn't have a dedicated Gallery app and has Google Photos as the default option.

From storage to useful AI features for editing, Google Photos is an all-in-one solution, and that's the problem. It does a bit of everything with too much reliance on cloud storage. It feels overwhelming for simple things like accessing photos and videos stored locally on my device.

While Google Photos' integration with the broader Google ecosystem is helpful, the app fails to acknowledge unique features in custom UIs. For example, the Gallery app on Samsung Galaxy phones allows you to move your photos and videos to Secure Folder. If it's a Motorola phone, you'll use the Share option in Google Photos and then find Secure Folder in a sea of apps to move those files.

Speed and responsiveness are also issues with the Google Photos app, especially with large video files. A dedicated app that deals with photos and video wouldn't have those problems on a Motorola phone.

4 Weak multitasking

Not very polished, either

Motorola phones are well-optimized and pull off the basics nicely (not always, though). Still, its handsets fail to take the competition to the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and Google. Some blame the company's notorious software update policy for that, but there is more to it. Part of why it failed to top the best Android phones is the lack of advanced features in Hello UI. I felt this while using the Split Screen feature on my Motorola phone.

Hello UI offers basic multitasking capabilities, including the ability to save app pairs, Freeform view, resize windows, and more. However, it lacks advanced customization options, such as swapping the position of apps in split screen mode and launching Split screen when only one app is running in the background. Also, the Split screen moves the first app too far up to make room for the second app selection. On Samsung Galaxy phones, the first app remains in its place without the awkward shifting while creating an app pair.

3 Limited number of fonts

A big setback for anyone who loves customizations

Anything that catches the eye on your phone can impact the user experience, from UI elements to color schemes to layouts. When you're bored with your phone's UI, changing the font to a different style might work wonders and suppress the desire to try something new. However, it's a different story if you use a Motorola phone. That's because the Hello UI doesn't offer enough Font styles. The lack of enough stock Font options wouldn't have been an issue had Hello UI supported third-party fonts.

2 No way to tag screenshots

Finding the right image can be a challenge if you have many of them

I take screenshots regularly for work, which makes organizing them essential. My Galaxy S21 does an awesome job at it, and my Motorola Edge 50 Neo doesn't. That's because the Hello UI doesn't support the ability to tag screenshots.

Hello UI's Screenshot Toolbar appears after it captures screenshots. It has options such as Edit, Share, Delete, and an AI-powered text recognition button. These options are useful, but none help organize screenshots. In addition to those features, it needs an option to insert tags in screenshots.

Tags are useful for finding a screenshot in a folder of images. In my Galaxy S21, I type the tag name in the Gallery app to get screenshots that match that tag. However, the Hello UI doesn't offer a dedicated Gallery app or the option to add tags to screenshots and other images.

1 Not the simplest way to uninstall apps

