Part of the reason Motorola has been successful for as long as it has is because of its reach across all worldwide markets when it comes to releasing smartphones. Motorola creates phones that fit many people’s needs across various financial backgrounds and technological uses. In August, we saw rumors and leaks regarding some upcoming Moto G budget phones and their specs. Today, Motorola confirmed those rumors and announced three phones that will hit the European market with the Moto G84, Moto G54 and Moto G54 Power.

All three phones have features that you don’t typically see in budget smartphones, but the best of the bunch, the Moto G84, really intrigues us. It has a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip and contains 12GB of RAM. It sports two rear cameras, with the main lens taking 50MP pictures and the ultrawide lens shooting at 8MP. The front selfie camera is at 16MP.

The Moto G54 uses an LCD panel for its 1080p, 120Hz screen. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip powers the phone, which utilizes 8GB of RAM. It’s got the same camera setup as the G84, but with a 2MP macro lens replacing the ultrawide lens.

The Moto G54 Power is practically identical to the G54, but it has a few differences under the hood. Its battery is 6,000mAh, 1,000mAh more than the G54’s battery. It’s got 30W charging (like the G84) compared to the G54’s 15W. Lastly, the ultrawide lens returns in place of the macro lens.

These three phones had originally been released in Asian markets but now make their debut in Europe. All three are available for sale starting today. The Moto G84 is most expensive at €299 and comes with 256GB of storage in either PANTONE Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue or Midnight Blue colors. The Moto G54 is cheapest at €179, and the Moto G54 Power is right in the middle at €240. Both the G54 and G54 Power come with 128GB of storage and color options of Indigo Blue, Midnight Blue, Glacier Blue and Mint Green.

While budget phones don’t get us as excited as more powerful options, they fill a spot in the market that can be quite lucrative with the right presentation. In recent years, phones under $500 — or, in this case, €500 — have gotten worlds better from what they used to be. The new Moto G phones showcase that to a tee.