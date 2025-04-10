Motorola has impressed me over the last few years with its capable crop of budget and midrange devices. They often feature better performance and specs for the price than you’d expect, and although there are obvious compromises to reach budget status, the phones do the job. I often recommend that people pick up Motorola phones for under $500, and you’d be surprised how little you miss expensive flagships once you start saving money.

Motorola budget phones are excellent for another reason — they go on sale. Motorola is aggressive with device discounts, which has led to impressive savings. The Motorola G Power 2024 is the latest example. It’s still viable in 2025, with solid performance and a durable build. With this current deal, you can pick up a new Moto G Power 2024 on Amazon for $170, a 42% discount from MSRP.

Read our review Moto G Power 5G (2024): Ads nauseum This phone makes me feel unwell in more ways than one

Why you should buy a Moto G Power 2024

As I noted in my Moto G Power 2025 review, the company didn’t significantly change the G Power series this year. The chipset is newer but performs similarly to last year's G Power. You don’t lose as much as you’d think by buying the slightly older model. In addition to its Dimensity 7020 chipset, the Moto G Power 2024 features 8GB of RAM, a key spec for budget phones. More RAM means more of the system can be cached. As a result, the budget processor doesn’t have to open apps repeatedly, which slows down performance.

The Moto G Power also includes some legacy features still important to many. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for your favorite wired headsets and microSD card expandable storage for taking your movies and music with you anywhere. Battery life is also excellent, as the Moto G Power provides all-day usage on a single charge from its 5,000mAh cell.

The G Power does have a 6.7-inch LCD, but it’s a decent one. It’s still 1080p and refreshes at 120Hz. I wish Motorola’s software updates were longer and more reliable, but they are a known quantity. Don’t buy a Moto phone if you’re looking for the latest in Android features, but do buy one if you want a reliable phone that’ll do everything you want daily for under $200.