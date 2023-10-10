Moto G Play (2023) $110 $170 Save $60 This budget Motorola phone is unbeatable value at just $110 this Prime Day. The G Play offers extensive battery life, a 90Hz 6.5-inch display, and a macro lens. It's not going to win a performance competition, but it is a sturdy and practical workhorse. $110 at Amazon

Motorola makes a huge variety of excellent budget Android phones, and the G Play 2023 is one of the best. There's no denying it can be sluggish at times, but if you're shopping for a new budget phone during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can't go wrong with this brilliant device at its discounted price of $110.

The Motorola G Play 2023 is the perfect phone if you don't use your phone for much more than calling or texting but still need access to the Play Store. Best of all, its battery can last for days, making it the perfect companion for backpacking or traveling.

Why the Motorola G Play should be your budget smartphone of 2023

There are plenty of fantastic budget Android phones available in 2023, but despite their marketing, they can often cost more than you'd expect, sometimes ranging up to $500. Of course, this is relatively affordable compared to the latest foldables, but those looking for a true budget phone can feel left out. The Motorola G Play 2023 is unbelievable value for those who need a trusty phone that doesn't cost the world, and that's before the sale.

Inside the G Play 2023, you'll find 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 16MP primary and 2MP macro camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5" 90Hz screen. For $110, this is excellent value for money. While the MediaTek Helios G36 chipset doesn't promise high performance, that's not the point of this phone.

Even budget phones need software support to stay relevant, and while the G Play 2023 will only receive Android 13, it will receive security updates until December 2025, giving you at least two years of security support. This is about what we expect from Motorola's notoriously poor software support.

The most significant drawbacks of the Motorola G Play 2023 are its cameras and the aforementioned software support. Those looking for a phone to snap landscapes should check out the Pixel 6a's fantastic camera, while those looking for longevity should consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.