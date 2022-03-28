Motorola made its grand return to the flagship competition this month, battling against the likes of Samsung and Google with its latest Edge+. All told, it's pretty unremarkable, lacking the polish of the phones it's priced to compete against on store shelves. That said, there's another Moto phone waiting in the wings, and it could make up for some of the camera shortcomings on its recent release.

We've known about the Motorola Frontier for a while now, and while many of its rumored components sound awfully similar to the Edge+, the phone's back sure looks different. Early renders showed a massive 200MP camera lens on the back, and although further leaks seemed to indicate a slight drop in resolution, our latest look boosts those numbers right back up.

SamMobile has our first real-world images of the Motorola Frontier, showing off a clean white back with a silver border around that ridiculously large module on the back. It's not just for show, either — Motorola seems to be utilizing Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 lens, confirming early rumors that it would be the first to adopt it. It's a 1/1.22-inch 200MP that captures 50MP or 12.5MP images based on two different pixel binning modes. Although some renders indicated a 194MP sensor, the branding surrounding Moto's camera module confirms a 200MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture. All that tech could finally make Motorola a real competitor in the mobile camera scene.

Aside from the camera, it's unclear what'll really set it apart from the just-launched Motorola Edge+. It's not unusual for the company to launch multiple phones at similar price points with only slight differences among them, though those efforts are usually limited to the budget-friendly G-series. With Moto aiming to take back some premium market share, spreading itself too thin — even with a fancy camera — could backfire.

Android 13 is working on a tool to —wait— slow DOWN your data?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author