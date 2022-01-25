Motorola is soon expected to announce the Edge 30 Pro for international markets — a rebadged version of the Edge X30 that launched in China in December last year. The phone will feature flagship specs with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED display, and a 50MP triple-camera setup. However, the company has an even more impressive handset in the works for the second half of the year dubbed the "Frontier 22."

Renders and specs shared by WinFuture point to an impressive phone that will be packed to the gills with the best possible hardware. It will reportedly feature the SM8475 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip that should offer slightly higher clock speeds than the regular version, 8 or 12GB RAM, and 128 or 256GB of speedy UFS 3.1 storage. The 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio will have curved edges and support the DCI-P3 color space and HDR10+.

Motorola's phones have always faltered in the camera department, with sub-par imaging performance. The Lenovo-owned company is seemingly looking to end this by throwing more megapixels at the problem — the device is rumored to use a 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there will purportedly be a 60MP selfie shooter. The Motorola Frontier 22 could be the first smartphone to hit the market with Samsung's fancy 200MP sensor.

Other reported specs include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIM support, 5G, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 12 out of the box, thankfully. The phone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that will support 125W fast wired charging, with 50W wireless charging also rumored. There are no details on the final name or pricing, but more information in that regard should leak closer to the phone's launch. It's been a while since we've had a premium flagship phone bearing the Moto name, so this could be pretty exciting if all of this is to be believed.

Leak claims Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost the same as S21 Ultra in Europe but feature less RAM Similar pricing compare to the S21 series across the board otherwise

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email