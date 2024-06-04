Summary Motorola's Edge 2024 boasts impressive specs such as a 144Hz display, 68W charging, and a 50MP rear camera for $550.

The phone will be available unlocked starting June 20 from Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Carrier models will be available at a later date.

While the latest flagships boast a wide array of flashy features, they aren’t always in the budget for consumers who want them. In some instances, customers shy away from these models, preferring alternatives with simpler features. Many companies that produce notable flagships are beginning to cater to this market with midrange options of their own. Google, for example, released the Pixel 8a just last month. Now, Motorola is back with a new Edge for the North American market.

The latest iteration of the Edge from Motorola has officially launched in North America, boasting a 50MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery. The phone is also capable of 15W wireless charging, and it has an edgeless 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its main rear camera is 50MP, and the secondary rear camera is 13MP with an ultrawide angle. For selfies, the Edge has a 32MP front camera.

Additional Motorola Edge 2024 specs

In terms of connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 support. The Edge also has two SIM card slots, AMOLED display technology, and a 402ppi FHD+ resolution. If you’re looking for a midrange option with all the feelings of a flagship, the Edge might be a worthwhile consideration. Its starting retail price is $549.99, and it will come unlocked when it launches in the US on June 20. Motorola notes that it will become available in Canada in the coming months.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Display type 6.6" pOLED; 144Hz Display resolution 2,400 x 1,080 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 68W wired; 15W wireless SIM support Nano + eSIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 primary; 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide IP Rating IP68 Colors Midnight Blue Price $550

As larger phone manufacturers begin to pay more attention to midrange consumers, additional options are appearing on the market – with budget-friendly price tags. For instance, the Pixel 8a from Google starts at the same $499 price point that the Pixel 7a had. Despite its affordability, it's rich with features, coming with everything from Live Translate to Audio Magic Eraser. Even if you aren’t ready to dive into AI just yet, these options are indicative of an expanding phone market – one that is becoming increasingly accessible to consumers with ranging budgets.