Motorola has several loyal fans, and its Android phones are still well-received, featuring an eclectic blend of features, performance, and affordability. Hot on the heels of an underwhelming Pixel 8 launch, Motorola has swooped in to bring you back up with the Moto Edge 2023. The device is poised to become one of our favorite budget Android phones, but before that, there's a $100 launch discount on its $600 price as a part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which you should not miss.

What makes the Motorola Edge (2023) special?

Motorola's Edge lineup has soldiered on for a few years now, and this year's model comes in at a cheaper price than the Pixel 8, but still packs almost everything we love Android phones for — a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 25GB of storage, and an adequately large 4,400mAh battery. You can also snap photos on a dual rear camera array with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone is also loaded with other nice-to-haves, like an IP68 water and dirt resistance rating, 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and a 6.6-inch 144Hz OLED display. However, there are some compromises Moto made to bring the phone down to $600. For instance, you get Android 13 installed from the factory even though Android 14 is available already. The LPDDR4X technology for RAM and UFS 2.2 tech for storage aren't the latest and fastest, which could make their presence felt during intensive use.

That said, the phone gets the basics of a mid-range smartphone right. It is a new model too, but it will eventually retail for $600. For the launch, Motorola is offering a $100 discount, so you can buy the new Edge (2023) for just $500. It's a great phone for someone who wants something a touch above a utilitarian brick without breaking the bank. It also happens to undercut the Pixel 8's pricing with comparable features on offer, making it an unmissable deal. If you're still on the fence about the purchase, perhaps check out our list of the best smartphone deals for Fall Prime Day to find the perfect phone that meets your requirements.