Motorola makes some of the most popular budget phones in the United States, though those sales don't necessarily come from a swelling of grassroots enthusiasm. The Lenovo-owned brand has struggled in recent years to get customers paying more than a few hundred dollars for its phones and it continues to do so as it gets set to launch the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro phones in the US. We recently got a detailed view of the both Edge 40 phones thanks to some leaked renders, though it isn't the first such leak we'd come across in the recent past.

Following up last month's render leak, noted leaker Roland Quandt dropped some additional renders this week — this time of the Edge 40 in a stunning variety of colors including in a "Viva Magenta" color variant.

4 Images

Close

People who closely follow Motorola's smartphone launches will know that the company currently offers the Edge 30 Fusion (with a current MSRP of $600) in Viva Magenta, so it's not exactly brand new.

Viva Magenta happens to be Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year, which is highlighted with a badge on the rear panel of the Edge 40, similar to one on the Edge 30 Fusion. In addition to the Viva Magenta Edge 40, Quandt also shared some renders of the Edge 40 in three more colors — Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue.

There's not much else to glean from these renders, but we already know a fair bit about the hardware of the Edge 40 phones. The big divide between the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro is that the former will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8020 5nm chipset while the latter is rumored to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Both phones should feature large OLED displays with super-high refresh rates and multiple beefy rear-facing cameras. Customers should be able to get the Edge 40 with 8GB of RAM and in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

A launch date should be around the corner, though there's no date to mark on our calendars just yet. If you can't wait to grab a Viva Magenta phone and lay your eyes on it in the real world, head over to Motorola's online store where you can get the Edge 30 Fusion in the same color.