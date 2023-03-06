Motorola has a penchant for making great budget Android phones and upper-midrange devices, but they seldom captivate public attention. The Motorola Moto X40 was one such phone that flew under the radar when it made its China debut in December. The phone’s launch is imminent in the international market, and a few leaked renders are now shaping our expectations.

The Moto X40 Pro could be re-badged as the Edge 40 Pro for the rest of the world, being Motorola’s first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, thanks to leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, we have our first look at the phone’s possible design.

4 Images

Close

The design appears unchanged from the China-exclusive X40, with a curved display wrapping around the vertical edges, a triple-camera array in a square camera bump with “50MP” branding, and ridiculously thin bezels all around. The Moto Edge 40 Pro could use its Chinese sibling’s 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a USB-C port.

3 Images

Close

The Moto Edge 40 Pro looks exactly like the China-exclusive Moto X40

If the dimensions remain unchanged, the phone could measure 6.35 × 2.9 × 0.33 inches and weigh just 7.02 ounces. A 4,600Ah battery should provide sufficient screen-on time and 125W wired fast charging should be standard, along with support for 15W wireless and reverse wireless charging. The camera array should comprise a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with OIS, another 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP macro telephoto lens, with selfie duties handled by a 60MP front-facing camera.

In Motorola’s product lineup, the Edge 40 Pro should be marketed as a successor for the Edge 30 Pro, which made its way stateside as the Edge+ in 2022. We hope to see this phone in the flesh sometime soon, but there’s no telling when that might be.