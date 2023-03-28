Motorola's budget phones often feature among the best in the market, but that's not all that the company has to offer. After unveiling the Moto X40 as a China exclusive a few months ago, the Lenovo-owned company was said to be working on an international variant of the flagship, the Edge 40 Pro. We've already come across renders of this phone in the past, confirming that it has an identical design to the Moto X40. A new leak is now spilling the beans on the hardware of the Edge 40 Pro and the standard Edge 40 ahead of their official release.

While we've heard quite a bit about the Motorola Edge 40 Pro already, the company will also unveil a vanilla Edge 40 with a slightly toned-down specs sheet, MySmartPrice reports. The Edge 40 will seemingly feature the upcoming MediaTek 8020 SoC, while the Pro model will stick to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, both phones will feature IP68-certified water and dust resistance out of the box.

Separately, prolific leaker SnoopyTech confirmed some of the hardware attributes of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro on Twitter while also saying it would start from €899 (~$970) across Europe. The leaker additionally shared a couple of official-looking renders of the Edge 40 Pro in its 'Lunar Blue' shade.

Getting back to the Edge 40 Pro's hardware, this Motorola flagship will supposedly include the same 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED screen as the Moto X40, with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a breezy 165Hz refresh rate. We're also learning that the device will offer up to 256GB of storage (UFS 4.0) and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Customers will find three cameras on the back of the phone — a 50MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS, another 50MP camera for ultrawide shots, and a 12MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. The Edge 40 Pro should manage selfies with ease, thanks to an eye-watering 60MP front camera.

There's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back of the device, held together by an aluminum frame. The Motorola phone's 4,600mAh battery is supposed to be bolstered by 125W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Android 13 should be running out of the box with the Edge 40 Pro, coupled with the company's My UX 5.0 software layering. The leak says the flagship will be available in Quartz Black and Angel Falls colorways.

Meanwhile, the basic Edge 40, which reportedly includes 5G support, will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED screen (144Hz), a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP f/1.5 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP camera for ultrawide capabilities, featuring a 120-degree field of view. A 32MP selfie camera reportedly sits on the front of the Edge 40.

Oddly, Motorola seems to be opting for 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage with the Edge 40 rather than UFS 4.0, while there will also be 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM onboard. Android 13 and My UX 5.0 handle the software side of things, while there's a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging built-in. MySmartPrice notes that the base model in the Edge 40 lineup will be sold in Vegan Leather and PMMA Acrylic options, while you get color options called Magenta, Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green.

It's still unclear when the two phones will break cover, but based on the timing and the depth of these leaks, it's safe to say the phones' arrival isn't far away.