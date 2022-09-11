We've known about Motorola's plans to release a smartphone bearing a mammoth 200MP sensor for a few months now. The Lenovo-owned brand officially confirmed the device's launch in August, albeit in the form of the China-exclusive Moto X30 Pro. The company has now officially unveiled the global version of this super-res cameraphone, hereby known as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This is in addition to two other smartphones, namely the Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Neo, with both catering to the crowded mid-range market segment.

Starting with the 200MP flagship, the Edge 30 Ultra features pretty much everything you would come to expect from a modern-day Android flagship. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) plastic-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, accompanied by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The flagship maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage although customers can also get it in an 8GB+128GB configuration.

The Edge 30 Ultra leverages an aluminum frame while Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 is wrapped around the screen and the rear panel. So it's clear that Motorola is making no compromises in terms of design here. As for the much-ballyhooed rear camera, the primary 200MP (f/1.9) sensor is backed by a 50MP ultrawide (f/2.2) unit and a 12MP (f/1.6) depth camera. A solitary 60MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera sits on top of the display in the conventional centered hole-punch format.

The phone runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 4,610mAh battery aided by 125W fast wired charging. It also supports 50W fast wireless charging, while accommodating reverse wireless charging at 10W. EU and UK pricing for the flagship starts from €900 and £750, with the choice between Interstellar Black and Starlight White colors.

The Edge 30 Fusion, which the company calls an "intersection of performance and beauty," features a 6.55-inch pOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its design is fairly similar to the Edge 30 Ultra, although the rear camera setup is somewhat different: it includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. There's a 32MP f/2.5 front camera, suited for wide-angle selfies.

As for performance, the Edge 30 Fusion, which also runs Android 12, utilizes the octa-core Snapdragon 888+ chipset, but RAM and storage variants are identical to the Edge 30 Ultra. The battery is slightly smaller in this phone at 4,400mAh and fast charging speeds are slightly different as the Edge 30 Fusion supports 68W wired fast charging, enabling a 0 to 50% charge time in just 10 minutes. This mid-ranger can be yours for €600 and £500 across the EU and the UK, respectively. Available colors include Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue (vegan leather).

The last in the trio of the 2022 Motorola Edge series is the Edge 30 Neo, which is also the cheapest device in the lineup. Despite the low price tag, Motorola is sticking with an FHD+ pOLED screen though it spans 6.28 inches here. The display refresh rate is capped at the slightly lower 120Hz.

The phone features the octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and settles for a 64MP + 13MP dual camera setup on the back, accompanied by a modest 32MP unit on the front. Motorola will sell the Edge 30 Neo with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The device runs on Android 12 and includes a 4,020mAh battery, with support for 68W fast wired charging. Motorola says the Edge 30 Neo will retail in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace shades for €370/£350 "in the coming days."