Last month, Motorola's launch roadmap leaked, revealing the company's plans to release four more Edge phones this year. One of the possibilities was the vanilla Motorola Edge 30 (codenamed Dubai). We've already seen some of the phone's suspected specifications, but now we get to see the device — alongside the Moto G 5G (2022) — in all its glory, courtesy of leaked official images.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass posted the images on 91mobiles. The first thing you notice is how similar the Edge 30 looks to the already-released Motorola Edge+. The rear shows a similar-styled triple camera setup (with a 50MP primary, 50MP wide-angle, and 2MP depth sensor), while the same centered punch-hole (housing a 32MP front-facing cam) sits on the display.

Unlike the flagship Edge+, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the base Edge 30 will be positioned as a mid-range device. It'll have a Snapdragon 778G+ processor paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. In addition, it'll be powered by a smaller battery ship of 4,020mAh (with 33W fast charging) compared to the Edge+'s 4800mAh with 68W fast charging. The phone's 6.55-inch pOLED display is expected to have a standard 1,080 x 2,400 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Moto G 5G (2022), codenamed Austin, shares aspects of its looks with the Edge 30 — the front and rear camera setups look alike. However, it only gets one 50MP sensor for the primary camera with two 2MP lenses for macro shots and depth-sensing — there's a 13MP front-facing cam. The Moto G 5G also has thicker bezels and incorporates a fingerprint scanner into the phone's power button.

The specifications suggest that the Moto G 5G will be more budget-friendly than the Edge 30. It'll be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC alongside 4 or 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The 6.53-inch display takes the biggest hit here, reduced to just a 720 x 1,600 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. That said, it'll make up for those specs with a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity — though the charging speed will max out at just 15W.

Launch dates are still up in the air, but the report hints at the Motorola Edge 30 going on sale globally before the end of the month. There's no word on the Moto G 5 G's availability just yet.

