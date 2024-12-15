Your changes have been saved Value-for-money but with a caveat Motorola Edge (2024) $300 $550 Save $250 The Motorola Edge (2024) leads Motorola's traditional smartphone portfolio. It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, a beautiful P-OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Pros Decent performance Fast wired charging Gorgeous display Cons Limited software support period $300 at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $550 $650 Save $100 The Galaxy S24 FE brings a flagship-grade experience at a more affordable price tag. It has an Exynos 2400e processor, a 4,700mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Pros Beautiful display Good performance Decent cameras Cons Expensive Slow charging speed



The latest-gen Motorola Edge and the Galaxy S24 FE are two of the best midrange smartphones on the market. While the Edge brings an excellent display, premium build quality, and fast 68W charging, the Samsung offering delivers solid performance, good cameras, and a beautiful display. So, which of the two smartphones should be on your shopping shortlist? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Edge (2024) costs $550 for the lone 256GB variant. However, it's often available at a discounted price, reduced to as low as $300. The Galaxy S24 FE, on the other hand, is more expensive at $650 for the 128GB model and $710 for the 256GB model. Both smartphones are widely available through the major retailers.

Here's a look at their raw specifications.



Motorola Edge (2024) Samsung Galaxy S24 FE SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 2400e Display type POLED, 144Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display resolution 2400 x 1080 2340 x 1080 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB Storage 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5000mAh 4700mAh Charge speed 68W 25W SIM support Nano SIM and eSIM Nano SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14 and Hello UI Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 10MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 primary, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide 50MP f/1.8 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 8MP f/2.4 3x telephoto IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Midnight Blue Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Display dimensions 6.6", 20:9 6.7", 19.5:9 Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 and mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 159.6 x 72 x 8.1mm 77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm Weight 174g 213g Stylus No No

Design and display

Curved edges or flat?

The Edge and the S24 FE have unique designs. The Motorola phone has curved edges, rounded corners, and an eco-leather exterior, while the S24 FE features flat edges, a glass exterior, and rounded corners. The two phones' rear camera designs are also distinct. The Edge houses its two rear cameras on a raised island, while the FE has symmetrically placed individual lenses. Both phones use an aluminum frame for durability and are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Notably, the Edge's use of faux leather and slightly smaller overall footprint make the phone significantly lighter than the S24 FE.

The Edge features a 6.6-inch POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate that can reach 1300 nits of peak brightness. While it's not very bright, it's enough for reasonable visibility under direct sunlight. The display also produces vibrant colors and inky blacks.

The S24 FE has an excellent 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits peak brightness. It certainly exceeds the Motorola phone in terms of peak brightness. Otherwise, it delivers a performance similar to the Edge's screen.

The protection glass is another area where the S24 FE has a slight lead. It uses Corning's newer Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front, whereas the Edge comes with Gorilla Glass 3. In either case, if you're concerned about scratches, you'll be better off adding a screen protector.

Software

The S24 FE has a much longer software support period

Motorola's Android 14 version on the Edge (2024) is pretty clean and simple. You can skip installing most bloatware, and the rest can be uninstalled. It also mostly lacks AI-enhanced gimmicky features that are popping up on smartphones from other manufacturers.

Unfortunately, the company is only promising two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the phone. This is disappointing, particularly if you compare the phone to the Galaxy S24 FE, which is set to get Android OS and security updates for seven years.

Besides the impressive support period, the Galaxy S24 FE packs Samsung's refined software experience. It also runs on Android 14 but with One UI 6.1. Galaxy AI features are also present on the smartphone.

Performance and battery life

Solid performance all around

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, an excellent mid-range processor, powers the Edge. As a result, the smartphone runs smoothly, and you don't encounter any significant slowdowns or lag. As noted in our review, Genshin Impact runs smoothly on lower settings, and you'll be generally pleased with the phone's performance. The presence of a respectable 8GB RAM certainly helps.

The Galaxy S24 FE uses the Exynos 2400e processor, which is slightly more powerful than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and that shows in the phone's performance. The FE is responsive and snappy; even Genshin Impact defaults to medium settings with mostly smooth gameplay. Like the 2024 Edge, it has 8GB of RAM.

Even though the Motorola phone has a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery than the 4,700mAh present in the S24 FE, the Samsung phone delivers better backup on a single charge. You can expect around seven hours of screen time on the Galaxy S24 FE, whereas the Edge (2024) tops at around six hours. That said, the Motorola phone supports faster 68W wired charging, but the S24 FE is limited to 25W wired charging. Both phones also support 15W wireless charging. However, you can also reverse-charge using the S24 FE.

Additionally, the S24 FE and the Edge (2024) have Wi-Fi 6E , NFC, and stereo speakers.

Camera

The S24 FE shines with better low-light captures

This is another category in which the Samsung phone performs better than the Edge (2024). While the photos from the Edge's 50MP primary shooter are reasonably good in bright lighting with good contrast and detail, the results are soft and grainy in low light. The 13MP ultrawide shooter doesn't match the quality of the main shooter and lacks detail.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The captures in good lighting are fantastic, with warm colors, deep contrast, and clean details. The phone also does a better job of taking photos in low lighting. The images are less grainy.

There is nothing particularly striking about the selfie cameras on both; they do an adequate job of taking selfies.

Which is right for you?

If you're looking for a better smartphone between the Motorola Edge (2024) and the Galaxy S24 FE, the Samsung phone is a clear winner. It has a more powerful SoC, a long software support period, and better battery life. It also packs a beautiful AMOLED display and good cameras. Of course, you'll have to shell out more. But if you have the budget, the FE will keep you happy.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Premium performance at reasonable pricing $550 $650 Save $100 The Galaxy S24 FE is a solid midrange smartphone that provides excellent performance. It also has a gorgeous AMOLED display, good battery life, and nice cameras.

However, if you are looking to save money and can find the Edge (2024) for $400 or less, it's an excellent value. It delivers decent performance, has a fantastic display, and a relatively lightweight build. However, you'll have to compromise on the software updates and battery life. But the latter is mitigated by its fast wired charging speeds. The cameras are decent, if not outstanding, and the phone feels premium.