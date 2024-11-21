Best overall Motorola Edge (2024) Premium package for a discounted price $350 $550 Save $200 The Motorola Edge (2024) returns with a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display and a new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, offering reliable performance at a mid-range price. It sports upgraded glass this year, with a display protected by Gorilla Glass 3 to compliment its aluminum frame. Motorola also increased the battery size for 2024 to 5,000mAh. Pros Great display Premium design Fast charging Cons Slow software updates Limited gaming performance $350 at Amazon

We often talk about how little smartphones change yearly, but Motorola takes that to an extreme with the Motorola Edge (2024). This year’s version shares many design elements and internals as its predecessor, although some differences may move the needle for you. Carrying forward features isn’t terrible because the Motorola Edge (2023) was a capable device if you got it for the right price.

So, if you’re a Motorola fan looking for a solid mid-range phone, let’s see if the newer Edge is the best choice or if saving a few more dollars on last year’s model is the wisest.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Motorola Edge (2024) is available through Motorola and Amazon for $550. However, frequent sales, including early Black Friday deals, lower the price to a more palatable $350. It’s available in one configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Motorola offers the Edge (2024) in one color, Midnight Blue.

Amazon is your best bet for picking up last year’s Motorola Edge. Decent renewed examples can be purchased for around $220. Like this year’s Edge, it’s available in one configuration: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in the same Midnight Blue colorway.



Motorola Edge (2024) Motorola Edge (2023) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Display type 6.6-inch P-OLED, 144Hz 6.6-inch P-OLED, 144Hz Display resolution 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB 256GB UFS 2.2 Battery 5,000mAh 4,400mAh Charge speed 68W wired; 15W wireless 68W; 15W wireless; 5W wireless power sharing SIM support Nano + eSIM Nano + eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 with auto focus Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 primary; 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide 50MP 1/1.5" f/1.4 main sensor, OIS, PDAF; 13MP 120-degree f/2.2 ultrawide IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Midnight Blue Midnight Blue Price $550 $600

Design

Premium feel for less

It’s difficult to highlight too many physical differences between the Edge (2024) and Edge (2023) because they share a similar design. Thankfully, it’s a relatively premium design, with an aluminum frame and eco-leather back that gives both devices a pleasing texture.

One significant difference is the Edge (2024) uses Gorilla Glass 3 to protect its display, an upgrade from last year’s Edge. If you drop your phone often or don’t use a protector, that might factor into your decision.

Source: Motorola

If you like a curved display, though, you’re in luck; both devices feature curved glass tapering to a thin frame. The Motorola Edge (2024) and (2023) are also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, giving you peace of mind if you want to take your phone out in the rain. We don’t recommend deep-sea diving with your Moto Edge, but shallow dips into water should be fine.

The Moto Edge (2023) is slightly thinner and lighter, but sports a smaller battery, so there is a trade-off. All told, you’ll be pleased with the build quality of either device.

Display

A beautifully saturated panel

We’re glad Motorola didn’t change the Edge's display much this year because it’s a fantastic panel. Both phones include a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 1080p resolution that refreshes at 144Hz.

Like most things, the specs don’t tell the entire story, and the Motorola Edge’s display is the phone's highlight. Both models are vibrant and saturated. Movies and games look fantastic, and the colors pop off the screen. Motorola increased the maximum brightness slightly for 2024, but you won’t have trouble viewing either outdoors.

We had misgivings about both phones' starting prices, but the display was the one feature that always matched the price tag. With the Motorola Edge (2024) on sale for $350, it becomes one of the best displays you’ll find on a device under $400.

Software

Where the two phones separate

You’d be correct in thinking the Moto Edge (2024) and Edge (2023) are joined at the hip, but software is where the two phones offer something different.

The Moto Edge (2024) runs Android 14 and Motorola’s updated Hello UI. It’s a major visual overhaul for the company, with a new settings menu and refreshed notification shade. Don’t worry; your favorite Moto gestures are included in Hello UI, from chopping to activate the flashlight to twisting your wrist to bring up your camera.

The Moto Edge (2023) will receive the Android 14 Hello UI update, but Motorola is notoriously slow in delivering promised updates; it’s not uncommon to wait at least a year. Even though the company has gotten better at providing security updates in a timely fashion, there are still examples of users waiting several months for bi-monthly updates. If it's crucial to have the latest and greatest software, it's worth spending more to get the newer Edge.

Performance

Similar horsepower from different chipsets

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset powers the Moto Edge (2024). It’s perfectly capable of easily handling daily tasks and light to medium gaming. You shouldn’t expect high FPS and graphics settings in Genshin Impact, but Balatro will play just fine. We had no complaints about performance, but it’s firmly in the mid-range. Don’t ask for too much, and you won’t be disappointed.

Meanwhile, the Edge (2023) features a Dimensity 7030 chipset, which is only slightly slower than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. In daily use, it feels like a lateral move, as you won’t notice the additional power available to the Edge (2024). It’s certainly not worth an upgrade if you own a Moto Edge from 2023, and the newer model also uses the same UFS 2.2 storage.

In the end, performance isn’t a negative for either device, but we would’ve liked to see a more significant bump in performance for 2024, especially when the Edge’s starting price puts it up against competition like the OnePlus 12R.

Battery life

A bigger cell for 2024

The Moto Edge (2023) has solid battery life from its 4,400mAh cell, but Motorola increased the capacity to 5,000mAh for 2024. It’s made a difference; we can now get over 6 hours of screen on time from the newer Edge. If you need a phone that makes it a bit longer into your day before needing to recharge, the Edge (2024) is the better choice.

Thankfully, both phones feature fantastic 68W wired charging speeds. Motorola doesn’t share the same charging speed phobia as Samsung and Google in the United States, and it’s refreshing watching TurboPower top off the Edge in short order. Both models also include 15W wireless charging.

Cameras

Motorola has done a good job

The Moto Edge (2024) sports a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and 13MP ultrawide lens. Overall, we were happy with its photography performance. The images won’t rival what you’d get from the Google Pixel 8a, but it does the job in good lighting. We loved the saturated and colorful photos, too, which a perfect for social media posts. Selfies from the Edge’s 32MP front-facing camera are decent.

