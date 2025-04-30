Carrier deals are the easiest way to save money on smartphones. You can often pick up a new device for a fraction of its MSRP, and if you’re planning on switching carriers, it’s an opportune time to get a phone for little money upfront. On occasion, you can even get a device for free if you sign up for a plan after porting in your number. That’s precisely what Total Wireless wants you to do with its new limited-time offer on the Motorola Edge 2024.

If you switch to Total Wireless and pick a qualifying plan, you can get a Motorola Edge 2024 for free. My biggest problem with the Moto Edge was the price, but it’s hard to argue that the phone isn’t an excellent value when you aren’t spending any money out of pocket. It’s a fantastic way to get a solid midrange phone and save money on your monthly bill if you’re coming from another carrier.

Why you should buy a Motorola Edge 2024

I still love the Motorola Edge 2024 for several reasons. It has an excellent build quality for a midrange device. Its aluminum frame and eco-leather back feel fantastic in the hand, and I like that Moto made the Edge IP68 dust- and water-resistant for added peace of mind. I often speak of Motorola displays on midrange phones, and for good reason. The Edge features a gorgeous 6.6-inch OLED 1080p display refreshing at 144Hz. I won’t claim that a 144Hz display is a game-changer, but the overall experience is snappier when you use one with a higher refresh rate.

The Moto Edge 2024 isn’t a slouch under the hood. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 8GB of RAM. While I didn’t recommend it at $550 with those specs, it’s hard to beat the Edge’s performance for free. Even if you don’t qualify for the deal, Total Wireless will still sell you an Edge for $149, a significant discount.

Motorola also did a good job with the cameras. I enjoy the photos from the Edge’s 50MP primary sensor. The 13MP ultrawide lens is nothing to write home about, but overall, I’m pleased with the images from my Moto Edge in good lighting. I easily get all-day battery life from its 5,000mAh cell, and when it’s time to top off, I love that Moto includes 68W fast charging. All told, you’ll be happy picking up a Moto Edge, especially if you grab one for free.