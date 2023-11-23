Quick answer: Yes, the Motorola Edge (2023) supports wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W using any Qi-certified wireless charger.

Motorola, of late, seems to have mastered the art of coming up with great "alternative" devices. Take the case of the Motorola Edge+ (2023), which is widely recognized as a capable alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Google Pixel 8.

Motorola's ability to come up with such great alternative phones isn't just limited to the flagship segment, however. In October 2023, the company launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge (2023), essentially a mid-range variant of its "Plus" sibling. Thanks to its excellent feature set, balanced performance, and apt pricing, this device is already touted as a worthy alternative to the Google Pixel 8.

A mid-ranger with full wireless charging capabilities

A major concern among people when opting for mid-range devices is the absence of certain features, which is often the result of cost-cutting measures. Typically, this results in mid-range devices skipping additional "good-to-haves" like an IP Rating, OLED displays, and wireless charging. Luckily, the Motorola Edge (2023) possesses a couple of such features, including wireless charging capability on the phone.

If you are considering getting yourself the Motorola Edge (2023) and are concerned about the possible lack of wireless charging support due to its mid-range pricing, well, you need not worry. The phone is fully wireless charging-ready and works with all the best Qi-certified wireless chargers.

How fast can you wirelessly charge the Motorola Edge (2023)?

Source: Motorola

The Motorola Edge (2023) supports wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W using any Qi-certified wireless charger. This means you can pick up any off-the-shelf wireless charger that can deliver up to 15W of power, and the phone will charge normally.

Motorola says it would normally take the phone anywhere between 2.5 to 3 hours for a full 0% to 100% charge using most 15W wireless chargers. It goes without saying, therefore, that wireless charging is mostly ideal for slow overnight charging.

For those yearning for faster charging speeds, the only other option is a fast wired charging using Motorola's 68W TurboPower charger, which will juice up the phone much faster than any wireless charging solution. Do note, however, that this 68W charger is not part of the retail package and is sold separately, though it is one of our recommended Edge (2023) accessories.

Can you charge other devices wirelessly using the Motorola Edge (2023)?

Despite being a mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge (2023) supports the reverse wireless charging feature. This feature essentially lets the phone act as a wireless charger for other devices running short on battery. This may include wireless charging-compatible devices like smartphones and earbuds. This feature may not be enabled by default on the phone, and if the wireless reverse charging feature does not work for you, you will need to enable the feature from within the Settings menu.

How to enable reverse wireless charging (power sharing) on the Motorola Edge (2023):

Go to Settings > Battery > Power sharing. Turn on Allow power sharing. Place your phone face down on a flat surface. Place the devices to be charged on top of the back panel of the Motorola Edge (2023).

While you can technically charge other smartphones using this reverse wireless charging feature on the Motorola Edge (2023), it is best if you restrict it to charging small accessories, which typically have much lower power requirements than smartphones.