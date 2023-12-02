Quick answer: Yes, the Motorola Edge is waterproof, boasting a resistance rating of IP68.

Motorola has always rested on the fringe of high-end mobile devices, allowing it to provide mid-range smartphones at affordable pricing. The Motorola Edge (2023) retains the best features of the company's other great phones, with an impressive battery and a system not bogged down by bloat and unnecessary features.

Though it may not be among the most premium smartphones, the Edge still shares some of the same perks. When it comes to durability and withstanding the elements, water and dust are no match for the Edge's design.

Is the Motorola Edge (2023) waterproof?

There are a number of reasons why you may be bringing your phone in or near water. Social media has us pushing the boundaries of our electronics for engaging content, so a device that can withstand a splash of water is crucial.

The Motorola Edge is one such device, with a water resistance rating of IP68. A standard among high-end modern smartphones, IP68 indicates that the Edge is both protected from foreign objects and safe during continued immersion in water.

Is my Motorola Edge safe in all bodies of water?

You may be tempted to bring your smartphone to the pool to grab a few glamour shots while lounging in the sun or catching up on your reading. A water resistance rating of IP68 allows you to do this without concern, as your Edge has been tested and found to withstand continuous immersion.

However, you should show caution if bringing your Motorola to the beach or even on a boat. While being submerged in water isn't necessarily damaging to your phone, increased pressure if it drops into deeper water can still cause problems.

The IP rating is also only tested against pure water, so the additional impurities found in river or seawater could still cause damage even when a shower or swimming pool wouldn't.

Do I need to dry my Motorola Edge if it gets wet?

Your Motorola Edge may be water-resistant, but it's always best to keep your device as dry as possible. Whether you've spilled a little water on it or just got done with a dip in the pool, use a soft, dry towel to dry the surface of your Edge. Be sure the towel is clean and free of debris to prevent scratching the surface of the phone.

Can I better protect my Motorola Edge from water?

Beyond keeping it away from water when possible, you can keep your Edge in a waterproof case if you're still concerned about water damage. Though a water-resistant case designed specifically for the Edge may be difficult to come by, there are universal waterproof pouches that should do the trick.