Summary Motorola's latest midrange smartphone, the Motorola Edge (2023), combines decent specs and an affordable $600 price tag.

The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, making it, at least on paper, a solid choice for everyday use.

The latest Edge offers a 50MP main sensor ansd a 13MP ultrawide lens, but we'll have to wait and see how it performs in action before we know whether it's a solid Pixel alternative.

It's been a surprisingly big year for Motorola. After languishing as an also-ran Android OEM behind the likes of Google and Samsung — in critical response, that is; sales are another matter entirely — the legacy phone maker came back with three solid launches in a row. The business-focused ThinkPhone and mainstream flagship Moto Edge+ left me fairly impressed with their excellent mix of design, specs, and relative affordability, while the Motorola Razr+ delivered the clamshell experience I didn't know I missed.

Today, alongside the surprisingly affordable Motorola Razr, the company is delivering the latest in the Edge line. I really liked this year's Edge+, a phone that seemed custom-built to offer an alternative to the Galaxy S23+ for One UI haters. In some ways, this year's Edge is a device built for disaffected Google fans, those that can't convince themselves to pay an extra $100 for this year's Pixel 8 no matter how many AI-powered tools you'll find on-board.

In contrast to Google's aim to build something that links your life to its apps more than ever, the new Motorola Edge is… a pretty typical smartphone. With a $600 price tag — something important to consider as you peruse these specs — the Edge seems like something for anyone who doesn't want to watch their device get bogged down with features they won't use.

Like the Razr, Motorola is using a vegan leather finish here to give the Edge a unique feel in the hand. At 168g, it's one of the lighter Android phones on the market — it's heavier than the Pixel 8, despite sporting a much larger 6.6-inch 1080p display. Under the hood, you'll find a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (a chip we really haven't seen in many smartphones, so stay tuned for our review for performance comparisons), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It's nothing particularly impressive, but we're looking at a decidedly midrange Moto phone here, not something built to go head-to-head with the best from Samsung, Google, or Apple. That said, there are a handful of nice touches here, including the large 4,400mAh battery combined with the company's signature 68W TurboPower fast-charging.

Really, the cameras remain the biggest question mark here. Motorola isn't known for its photography chops, but I walked away from the Edge+ mildly impressed by what the brand had managed to do. The 50MP 1/1.5-inch optical sensor sports a f/1.4 aperture that should be capable of capturing decent low-light shots, so long as Motorola nailed its processing. It's paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens capable of macro shots (aren't they all?) and a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Motorola Edge doesn't seem to be headed to carriers, but you can find it unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's own website starting today for $600. It's also timed perfectly to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, where you can already take $100 off this brand-new phone for a total of $500. Not bad if you've found the Pixel 8 just too expensive for your wallet.