Motorola Edge+ (2023) $400 $650 Save $250 The 2023 Motorola Edge+ stands out as an impressive flagship, delivering top-tier performance and a sleeker design. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it goes head-to-head with the best in the market, running demanding games smoothly on its vibrant 165Hz display without draining the battery too quickly. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type FHD+ pOLED, 165Hz Display dimensions 6.7" Display resolution 2400 x 1080 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 Expand $400 at Amazon

Motorola might not be sitting at the top of the smartphone game these days, but the company has been cooking up some real fire lately. The 2023 Edge Plus is a prime example, proof that Moto is back in the mix and pushing hard for greatness again.

At the moment, Amazon is slashing $250 off the 512GB Motorola Edge Plus (2023), dropping it to just under $400. That’s a solid 38% off and the lowest price this flagship has ever hit. If you've been eyeing it, now’s definitely the time to pounce.

What's great about the Motorola Edge+ (2023)?